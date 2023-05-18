Dead – Death – Obituary News : Frederic Bastien’s Death: Age and Funeral Details

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Frederic Bastien: Canadian Author, Historian, and Journalist

Frederic Bastien was a well-known figure in Canada, known for his contributions to the world of literature, history, and journalism. Born in 1969, he obtained a PhD in history and international politics from the Institut universitaire de hautes études internationales in Geneva. He also served as a history professor at Dawson College in Montreal, Canada, and authored several books, including La Bataille de Londres, which received the Richard-Arès Prize in 2013.

Bastien’s Political Career

Frederic Bastien was also involved in politics, running for the leadership position of the Parti Québécois in the 2020 Parti Québécois leadership election. Unfortunately, he finished fourth in the race against Paul St-Pierre Plamondon, Sylvain Gaudreault, and Guy Nantel.

Bastien’s Passing

Sadly, Frederic Bastien passed away on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at the age of 53. The details of his death have not yet been made public. His former opponent and PQ leader, Paul St-Pierre Plamondon, expressed his condolences, saying that Frederic was a lifelong activist who dedicated a large part of his life to the cause of Quebec. Comedian Guy Nantel also expressed his shock and admiration for Frederic’s passion for Quebec.

Frederic Bastien Funeral

At the time of this report, the details of Frederic Bastien’s funeral have not yet been finalized. The family is currently making arrangements, and we will keep you updated as information becomes available.

Final Thoughts

Frederic Bastien was a gifted writer, historian, and political activist who devoted much of his life to promoting the cause of Quebec. His contributions will be sorely missed, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

