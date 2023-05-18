Dead – Death – Obituary News : Frederic Bastien’s Death and Funeral at Age __

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Frederic Bastien Cause Of Death, Age, Funeral

Frederic Bastien, born in 1969, was a Canadian author, historian, and journalist. He graduated from the Institut universitaire de hautes études internationales in Geneva with a PhD in history and international politics. Bastien was a history professor at Dawson College in Montreal, Canada, and the author of several books, including La Bataille de Londres (The Battle of London), which received the Richard-Arès Prize in 2013. In 2020, he ran for the leader of the Parti Québécois, finishing fourth in the race.

Unfortunately, Frederic Bastien passed away on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at the age of 53. The cause of his death has not yet been made public. His former opponent and PQ leader, Paul St-Pierre Plamondon, expressed his condolences on Twitter, saying that Bastien was a lifelong activist who gave a large part of his life to the cause of Quebec. Comedian Guy Nantel also expressed his shock and admiration for Bastien’s dedication to Quebec.

Frederic Bastien Cause Of Death

The cause of Frederic Bastien’s death has not been made public at this time.

Frederic Bastien Age

Frederic Bastien was born in 1969 and passed away on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at the age of 53.

Frederic Bastien Funeral

Details regarding Frederic Bastien’s funeral arrangements have not yet been announced by his family.

Frederic Bastien’s passing is a loss for both the literary and political communities in Quebec. His contributions as an author and historian, as well as his dedication to the cause of Quebec, will not be forgotten. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

1. Frederic Bastien death cause

2. Frederic Bastien age at time of death

3. Frederic Bastien funeral arrangements

4. Frederic Bastien obituary

5. Frederic Bastien memorial service

News Source : GH Gossip

Source Link :Frederic Bastien Cause Of Death, Age, Funeral/