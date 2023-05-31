Dead – Death – Obituary News : Free Accident, Disability, Death Insurance for Mumbai Metro Commuters.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Mumbai Metro offers free insurance cover for commuters

The Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL) has introduced a new initiative that offers commuters travelling on the Mumbai Metro lines 2A and 7 a free insurance cover for accidents, disabilities or death. This is the first of its kind initiative in India, providing comprehensive insurance coverage to passengers with no charge levied.

Coverage details

The insurance policy covers the two Mumbai Metro lines, which run from Dahisar East to Gundavali in Andheri East and Dahisar East to D.N Nagar in Andheri West. The MMMOCL policy provides maximum coverage of INR 100,000 for hospitalisation and INR 10,000 for treatment in OPD in the event of accidents or injuries sustained during the commute. Compensation of up to INR 500,000 is offered for deaths and up to INR 400,000 for permanent or partial disability, depending on its severity.

Eligibility

All passengers who have a valid ticket, pass, smartcard, QR code, or valid permission to be present either in a Mumbai Metro building, a station, in the train or on the station premises, except for external areas like parking lots, cab-stands, foot-overbridges, cycle stands, etc., are eligible for the insurance cover.

Benefits

MMMOCL Chairman & Managing Director, S. V. R. Srinivas, stated that in addition to the safety and security measures in place, this insurance policy aims to secure a passenger’s commute from unforeseen circumstances and enable them to travel with peace of mind. He also said that with this policy in place, commuters can now travel with confidence, knowing that they have adequate insurance coverage in case of any unfortunate incidents.

Similar initiatives

Similar insurance coverage is given to passengers on the Lucknow Metro and outstation trains of the Indian Railways, but for the latter, passengers have to pay a nominal amount as a premium.

Conclusion

The MMMOCL’s new initiative is a significant step towards ensuring the safety and security of commuters. By offering free insurance coverage, passengers can rest assured that they are protected in case of any unforeseen circumstances. The move is also expected to encourage more people to use the Mumbai Metro, as it provides an added layer of security and comfort during their travel.

Mumbai Metro Insurance Free Insurance for Mumbai Metro Commuters Accident Insurance for Mumbai Metro Passengers Disability Insurance for Mumbai Metro Riders Death Insurance for Mumbai Metro Travelers

News Source : Symbels Journal

Source Link :Mumbai Metro Commuters To Get India’s First Free Accident, Disability, Death Insurance Cover/