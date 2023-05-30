Dead – Death – Obituary News : Free insurance cover for Mumbai Metro commuters

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Mumbai Metro announces free insurance cover for commuters

The Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL) has recently announced a pioneering initiative to provide free insurance cover to commuters travelling on the Mumbai Metro lines 2A and 7. This move is the first of its kind in the country, and it aims to provide a sense of security and peace of mind to the thousands of passengers who use the Metro on a daily basis.

Under the new scheme, all commuters who have a valid ticket, pass, smartcard, QR code, or valid permission to be present in a Mumbai Metro building, station, train or on station premises will be eligible for free insurance coverage. The insurance will cover accidents, disabilities or death that occur during the commute on the two lines running from Dahisar East to Gundavali in Andheri East and Dahisar East to D.N Nagar in Andheri West.

The MMMOCL policy offers a comprehensive insurance coverage to passengers, with a maximum coverage of Rs 100,000 for hospitalisation and Rs 10,000 for treatment in OPD for accidents or injuries sustained during the commute. In addition, the policy provides compensation of up to Rs 500,000 for deaths and up to Rs 400,000 for permanent or partial disability, depending on its severity.

MMMOCL Chairman & Managing Director, S. V. R. Srinivas, said that this initiative would secure a passenger’s commute from unforeseen circumstances and enable them to travel with a peace of mind. Apart from all the safety and security measures in place, this insurance policy would provide an additional layer of protection and ensure that commuters have adequate insurance coverage in case of any unfortunate incidents.

The move by MMMOCL is a significant step towards enhancing the safety and security of commuters on Mumbai’s Metro lines. The free insurance cover will not only benefit the passengers but also encourage more people to use public transport, thereby reducing congestion and pollution on the roads.

Similar insurance coverage is given to passengers on the Lucknow Metro and outstation trains of the Indian Railways, but for the latter, the passengers have to pay a nominal amount as a premium. The initiative by MMMOCL to provide free insurance coverage to passengers is a welcome move, and it sets a precedent for other public transport providers to follow.

In conclusion, the announcement of free insurance coverage for Mumbai Metro commuters is a progressive step towards ensuring the safety and well-being of passengers. The initiative is a testament to MMMOCL’s commitment to providing a safe and secure commuting experience to its passengers. It is hoped that other public transport providers will follow suit and provide similar insurance coverage to their commuters across the country.

News Source : IANS

Source Link :Mumbai Metro Commuters To Get India’s First Free Accident, Disability, Death Insurance Cover | Railways News/