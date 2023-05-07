Dead – Death – Obituary News : Freezing Point put down at Kentucky Derby

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Seventh Horse Dies at Churchill Downs Ahead of Kentucky Derby

Tragedy struck once again at Churchill Downs as a seventh horse died on Saturday, just before the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby. In the eighth race of the day, a 50-1 long shot named Freezing Point pulled up along the back stretch of the dirt track. After leaving the chute, the horse pulled up sharply after taking a bad step near the six-furlong marker. The horse was quickly loaded into an equine ambulance and vanned away for medical attention but was later euthanized, according to NBC announcers on the national Derby broadcast.

Freezing Point was ridden by jockey Corey Lanerie, who rode Chloe’s Dream earlier in the day. Tragically, Chloe’s Dream was euthanized following a right front knee injury in the day’s second race. “I have to look at the replay and don’t want to be rude, but this is my best friend,” Freezing Point’s trainer, Joe Lejzerowicz, said in a text to The Courier Journal. “He was bumped and had taken a bad step.”

This latest incident has once again raised serious questions about the safety of horse racing and the conditions at Churchill Downs. It is not the first time that horses have died at the famed racecourse, and many animal rights activists have called for an end to the sport altogether. However, despite the tragedy, the Kentucky Derby went ahead as planned, and the 2023 winner was Mage, who had 16-1 odds, pulling ahead to win the race.

Trainers to Beat: Todd Pletcher and Brad Cox’s Varied Paths to Top, Kentucky Derby 2023

The Kentucky Derby is one of the most prestigious horse races in the world, and it attracts the best trainers and jockeys from around the globe. Two of the trainers to watch this year are Todd Pletcher and Brad Cox, who have both taken very different paths to the top of their profession.

Pletcher is one of the most successful trainers in the history of the sport, having won multiple Triple Crown races and trained some of the best horses in the world. He has a reputation for being very methodical and meticulous in his training methods, and he is known for his ability to get the best out of his horses.

Cox, on the other hand, is a rising star in the world of horse racing. He has only been training horses for a few years, but he has already made a big impact and has trained some of the best horses in the country. He is known for his innovative training methods and his ability to get the best out of his horses.

Making a Case: Why Your Horse Can – or Can’t – Win Kentucky Derby

The Kentucky Derby is a notoriously difficult race to predict, and every year, there are surprise winners and upsets. However, there are certain factors that can give a horse an edge in the race, and it’s worth considering these when making your picks.

One of the most important factors is the horse’s form leading up to the race. A horse that has been performing well in recent races is more likely to do well in the Kentucky Derby than one that has been struggling. Other factors to consider include the horse’s breeding, its jockey, and its ability to handle the distance and the track conditions.

Of course, there are also factors that can work against a horse’s chances of winning. These include injuries, bad luck, and poor form leading up to the race. Ultimately, the Kentucky Derby is a highly competitive race, and anything can happen on the day.

Horse Safety at Churchill Downs Starts with Addressing People Problem During Derby Week

The recent spate of horse deaths at Churchill Downs has raised serious concerns about the safety of horse racing and the conditions at the track. While many have called for an end to the sport altogether, others believe that there are steps that can be taken to improve the safety of the horses.

One of the key issues is the culture of horse racing, which often puts profit and success ahead of the welfare of the animals. Many trainers and owners push their horses to the limit, sometimes risking their lives in the process. To address this, there needs to be a cultural shift in the industry, with a greater emphasis on the welfare of the horses.

Another issue is the track conditions at Churchill Downs, which many believe are too harsh for the horses. To address this, there needs to be greater oversight and regulation of the track conditions, with a focus on ensuring that the horses are not put at undue risk.

Ultimately, the safety of the horses at Churchill Downs is a complex issue that requires a multifaceted approach. However, by addressing the culture of the industry and the track conditions, it is possible to make horse racing safer and more humane for all involved.

News Source : Olivia Evans,Stephanie Kuzydym

Source Link :Freezing Point euthanized during the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs/