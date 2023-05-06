Dead – Death – Obituary News : French Head Chef Pierre Bernard Nvanen Found Dead in Noida

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Sad News: French National Found Dead in Noida

A French national, Pierre Bernard Nvanen, has been found dead in a rented house in Sector 52 of Noida. The landlord discovered the deceased man after unlocking the property, which had been suspiciously quiet all day. The incident has shocked the neighbors, as Nvanen was a foreign national living alone, without his family in India. The police have informed the French Embassy in New Delhi and are currently investigating the incident.

Who Was Pierre Bernard Nvanen?

Pierre Bernard Nvanen was a 66-year-old head chef at Lopera Bakery in Sector 2, Noida. He had been working at the bakery since October 2022 and was known for his sincerity and dedication to his job. The bakery owner had contacted the landlord after Nvanen failed to show up for work for several days. The landlord also grew suspicious when there was no activity in the rented space and no response to his calls. Upon unlocking the property, he found Nvanen lying dead on his bed.

Investigation

The police have informed the French Embassy in New Delhi and are currently investigating the incident. The forensic team has examined the location, and the body has been sent for an autopsy. Initial reports suggest that Nvanen may have suffered a fatal attack after vomiting. The investigation process is ongoing, and updates will be provided as they become available.

Conclusion

The death of Pierre Bernard Nvanen has shocked the community in Noida, who are still coming to terms with the incident. The police are investigating the matter, and the French Embassy has been informed. We extend our condolences to Nvanen’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. Stay tuned for further updates on this developing story.

News Source : Dekh News

Source Link :Who Was Pierre Bernard Nvanen? French Head Chef Found Dead at Noida Residence/