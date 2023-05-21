Dead – Death – Obituary News : Friend Confirms Chuck’s Suicide After Self-Shooting

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Twitter Influencer Chuck Dies Following Mental Health Issues

It is with a heavy heart that we report the passing of Twitter influencer and sportsman, Chuck, who died following mental health issues. According to reports, Chuck had been struggling with mental health issues for a while before his untimely death.

Last Message

Before he passed away, Chuck took to his Instagram story to post what would be his last message. The message was a clear indication that he was suicidal, and it read as follows:

“Trae Dubois Reggie and my childhood friends too. Anyways this my last post fr. And don’t be sad. I had fun life like nah fr. I know I lived a great life. Bye y’all.”

His last message has been widely shared on social media, with many people expressing their sadness and disbelief at the news of his passing.

Found after Shooting Himself

Following Chuck’s last message, there was a frantic search for him by his friends and family members. Eventually, he was found, but it was too late. According to Indiskyys, Chuck had shot himself.

“He was found. He shot himself. He’s at shock trauma. Please pray for healing and restoration.”

It is not yet clear what led to Chuck’s decision to take his own life, but it is clear that he was struggling with mental health issues. His passing is a sad reminder of the need to take mental health seriously and to seek help when needed.

A Tragic Loss

Chuck’s passing has been felt deeply by his followers and fans on social media. Many people have taken to Twitter and Instagram to express their condolences and to pay tribute to him.

Bmartin, one of Chuck’s friends, took to social media to break the news of his passing. In his post, he referred to Chuck as Purple Reign Era, which was one of his nicknames.

“Purple Reign Era (Chuck) has passed away. Rest in Heaven my brother.”

Chuck was a talented sportsman and a popular Twitter influencer with a large following. His passing is a tragic loss not only to his family and friends but to the entire Twitter community.

The Need for Mental Health Support

Chuck’s passing is a sad reminder of the need to take mental health seriously and to seek help when needed. Mental health issues affect millions of people around the world, and it is important to recognize the signs and seek support.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues, it is important to seek help. There are many resources available, including hotlines, support groups, and counseling services.

Remember, you are not alone, and there is no shame in seeking help. Let us all honor Chuck’s memory by taking care of our mental health and supporting those who are struggling.

