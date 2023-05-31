Dead – Death – Obituary News : Frost’s Death in Rizzoli & Isles: What Happened?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Tragic End of Barry Frost in Rizzoli & Isles

What Happened to Frost in Rizzoli and Isles?

Barry Frost was a beloved character on the television show Rizzoli & Isles, played by actor Lee Thompson Young. However, during the fifth season, his character met an unexpected and tragic end. Frost was traveling back home from a vacation when he was involved in a car accident and tragically lost his life. An emotional tribute was given by Angie Harmon’s Rizzoli in honor of the character, which brought many members of the cast and crew to tears. Rizzoli was heard saying during the episode that they shouldn’t be here today because Barry Frost was “too young and too good to be here today.”

Why Was Frost Killed in Rizzoli and Isles?

After the tragic loss of actor Lee Thompson Young in 2013, the procedural writers were compelled to terminate the character of Frost. On August 19, 2013, Lee did not report to work, so his landlord called the police to perform a wellness check at his apartment. They discovered Lee’s body, which had a gunshot wound consistent with one she had given herself. According to a number of accounts, Lee was suffering from bipolar disorder as well as depression prior to his death by suicide. When asked about Lee at the time, manager Paul Baruch said, “Lee was not just a brilliant young actor, he was a wonderfully kind soul and will be sorely missed.”

You Are Not Alone

Every ninety minutes, a person’s life is taken by suicide in the United Kingdom. We have an effect on the lives of people from all different walks of life, including those who are living on the streets or without jobs, those who work in construction or medicine, reality television stars, and even professional soccer players. It is more deadly than cancer and automobile accidents combined, and it is the leading cause of death for people under the age of 35. In addition, the risk of suicide among men is three times higher than it is among women.

However, it is a topic that is rarely discussed, and if we do not all pause right now and pay attention to it, its lethal rampage is a taboo that has the potential to continue. The You’re Not Alone campaign was started by The Sun because of this very reason. In order for each of us to do what we can to save lives, the goal of this organization is to disseminate useful information, increase awareness of the issues, and break down barriers that people face when talking about mental health. When you find that you need assistance, don’t be afraid to ask for it, and make it a point to listen to what others have to say; you are not alone.

The following organizations are able to provide assistance to people who are struggling with issues related to their mental health, whether it be themselves or someone they know:

CALM, www.thecalmzone.net, 0800 585 858

Heads Together, www.headstogether.org.uk

Mind, www.mind.org.uk, 0300 123 3393

Papyrus, www.papyrus-uk.org, 0800 068 41 41

Samaritan, www.samaritans.org, 116 123

Moveber, www.uk.moveber.com

Anxiety UK can be reached at www.anxietyuk.org.uk or by calling 03444 775 774 from Monday through Friday, 9.30 am to 10 pm, and Saturday and Sunday, 10 am to 8 pm.

Who Exactly is Lee Thompson Young?

Lee Thompson Young was an American actor best known for his work on Disney’s “The Famous Jett Jackson” which was a television series that aired on Channel from 1998 to 2001. After that, he became known for his roles in major films, such as his portrayal of Chris Comer in the film Friday Night Lights (2004). On the drama series The Good Guys that aired on Fox, he had the role of an arms dealer’s brother and business partner. His most recent appearance on screen was as Barry Frost in the drama series Rizzoli & Isles, which airs on TNT.

Lee Thompson Young’s family established the Lee Thompson Young Foundation in the wake of their son’s untimely passing in order to combat the stigma that is associated with mental illness.

