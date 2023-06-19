Dead – Death – Obituary News : Fruitport student murder-suicide called ‘horrific’

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Fruitport Community Schools Mourns Elementary Student’s Death in Murder-Suicide

The Fruitport Community Schools community is in mourning after a 10-year-old girl was fatally shot in what police are calling a murder-suicide on Sunday, June 18. The incident occurred at a house in Fruitport Township, where the girl lived with her family. Another 7-year-old girl and a 61-year-old woman were injured in the shooting while the suspect, a 54-year-old man, is dead.

The Fruitport Township Police confirmed on Monday that they have reason to believe the incident was a murder-suicide. All of the victims are related, according to Fruitport Township Deputy Chief Gregory Poulson. The surviving victims were taken to Trinity Hospital, and their current condition has not been released.

“Our heartfelt thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased in this horrific tragedy. In addition, we know this tragedy has impacted many of our families and students who live in the surrounding neighborhood where the tragedy took place,” said Fruitport Community Schools Superintendent Jason Kennedy in a letter to the district.

The girl who died attended Edgewood Elementary School, and her teachers and classmates are devastated by the news. The school district is working with the district’s emotional support team, the Muskegon Area Intermediate School District, and HealthWest to develop plans to support those affected by the shooting. Members of the district’s crisis response teams are also available to speak with those who need support by calling the central office at 231-865-3154.

“We know there are far-reaching impacts from this tragedy, and we want those in our community to know that we are here to support each of you,” Kennedy continued in his letter.

The shooting has also affected the wider Fruitport Township community, where residents are reeling from the tragic incident. The shooting occurred around 11 a.m. on Odawa Trail in the Odeno Homes subdivision, and police officers found two people dead inside the house and two others suffering from gunshot wounds. The police have not released any further details about the incident.

“We are here to help and hope that you will take the time to hug your loved ones a little closer,” Kennedy wrote in his letter.

The Fruitport Community Schools community is in shock and mourning over this tragedy, and our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the deceased, as well as those who were injured in the shooting. We commend the district and community leaders for their swift response in providing support to those affected by the shooting, and we hope that they will continue to work together to ensure that everyone affected receives the care and support they need during this difficult time.

News Source : Rose White | rwhite@mlive.com

Source Link :Fruitport schools call murder-suicide that killed student a ‘horrific tragedy’/