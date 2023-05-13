Dead – Death – Obituary News : Frustration over 50-year-old death certificate in Seyyar leads to uproar.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Thiruvannamalai: Daughter’s Frustration over Denial of Death Certificate for Father Who Died 50 Years Ago

A daughter’s frustration over the denial of a death certificate for her father, who died 50 years ago, has caused a stir in Seyyar District Collector’s office. The incident took place in Tiruvannamalai district.

The Story

Parasuraman, who lived in Ilanair Kunram village next to Seyyar in Tiruvannamalai district, passed away in 1972. However, his daughter was unable to obtain a death certificate for him, which caused her a great deal of frustration.

In June of last year, she decided to take action and presented thali and kammal at the Seyyar District Collector’s office. Her actions caused quite a stir, and the issue of the denial of the death certificate for her father received a lot of attention.

The Importance of a Death Certificate

A death certificate is an important document that is issued by the government. It serves as proof of a person’s death and is required in many legal and administrative procedures. It is also necessary for obtaining benefits such as insurance claims and pensions.

For the daughter of Parasuraman, the denial of the death certificate for her father meant that she was unable to receive these benefits. It also meant that she was unable to properly perform the last rites for her father.

The Denial of the Death Certificate

The daughter of Parasuraman had been trying to obtain a death certificate for her father for many years. However, her attempts had been unsuccessful. The reason given for the denial of the death certificate was that there was no record of her father’s death.

The daughter found this hard to believe since her father had been living in the village all his life, and many people knew him. She also had a death certificate for her mother, who had passed away around the same time as her father.

Despite her best efforts, the daughter was unable to obtain a death certificate for her father. This left her frustrated and feeling as though she had been denied justice.

The Daughter’s Bold Move

In June of last year, the daughter decided to take matters into her own hands. She presented thali and kammal at the Seyyar District Collector’s office to protest the denial of the death certificate for her father.

The thali and kammal are traditional symbols of marriage in India. By presenting them at the office, the daughter was making a statement that her father had lived and died in the village and was a part of the community.

The daughter’s actions caused a stir, and many people began to take notice of her plight. Her story was covered by the media, and it received a lot of attention.

The Outcome

Following the daughter’s protest, the Seyyar District Collector’s office began to investigate the denial of the death certificate for Parasuraman. They found that there had been an error in the records, which had led to the denial of the death certificate.

The office issued the death certificate to the daughter, and she was finally able to obtain the benefits that she had been denied for so long. She was also able to perform the last rites for her father.

The Importance of Standing up for What You Believe In

The daughter’s bold move to protest the denial of the death certificate for her father is an example of the importance of standing up for what you believe in. Her actions brought attention to a problem that had been overlooked for many years.

As a result of her protest, the issue was investigated, and justice was finally served. The daughter’s determination and perseverance paid off, and she was able to obtain the death certificate that she had been denied for so long.

Conclusion

The denial of a death certificate for Parasuraman, who died 50 years ago, had caused great frustration for his daughter. Her attempts to obtain the death certificate had been unsuccessful for many years.

However, her decision to protest the denial of the death certificate by presenting thali and kammal at the Seyyar District Collector’s office brought attention to the issue. The office investigated the matter and found that there had been an error in the records.

The daughter was finally able to obtain the death certificate for her father, and justice was served. Her actions are an example of the importance of standing up for what you believe in and fighting for justice.

