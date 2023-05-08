Dead – Death – Obituary News : FSU Guitar Professor Bruce Holzman Dies in Car Crash

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Bruce Holzman Car Accident: Florida State University Professor of Guitar, Bruce Holzman died in Car Accident

Florida State University’s Bruce Holzman, a professor of guitar, has passed away. Following a tragic car accident in Tallahassee, Florida, Bruce passed away.

A Legacy of Dedication to Guitar Education

Since 1972, Bruce has served as the Guitar Program’s director at Florida State University. He has dedicated his life to educating and inspiring students in the art of guitar playing. Bruce was known for his passionate teaching style and his ability to connect with his students on a personal level.

Bruce’s impact on the guitar education community extends beyond Florida State University. He has lectured at various international events, including the Iserlohn International Guitar Symposium in Germany, Stetson International Guitar Workshop, Columbus States Guitar Symposium, Domaine Forget Academie of Music and Dance in Quebec, Canada, National Guitar Summer Workshop, New York Guitar Seminar at Mannes, Boston Guitarfest, and Toronto Guitarfest.

A Respected Judge of Guitar Competitions

Bruce was also a respected judge of guitar competitions. He has judged competitions for the Guitar Foundation of America, Boston Guitarfest International Competition, Domaine Forget Guitar Competition, Schadt String Concerto Competition, Joanne Falletta Concerto Competition, International Competition of Ard, Germany, Iserlohn International Guitar Competition, and Columbus State University Guitar Symposium Competition, among others. His expertise and knowledge of guitar playing made him a valuable asset to these competitions.

A Lifetime Achievement Award

Bruce’s impact on the guitar world was recognized at the Fifth New York Guitar Seminar at Mannes. The seminar was titled “El Maestro/Tradition of the Masters,” which was held in his honor. Bruce Holzman received a special Lifetime Achievement award at the event. This award recognized his contributions to guitar education, his ability to inspire students, and his dedication to the art of guitar playing.

A Tragic Loss

The news of Bruce Holzman’s passing has shocked and saddened the guitar education community. Many of his students, colleagues, and friends have expressed their condolences and shared memories of Bruce. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations of guitar players.

Bruce’s passing is a tragic loss for the guitar education community. His passion, dedication, and expertise will be deeply missed. However, his impact on the world of guitar playing will continue to be felt for years to come.

Conclusion

Bruce Holzman’s passing is a reminder of the importance of dedication and passion in the pursuit of one’s goals. His legacy will continue to inspire guitar players and educators around the world. Through his teaching and judging of competitions, Bruce has left an indelible mark on the guitar education community. He will be deeply missed, but his contributions to the art of guitar playing will never be forgotten.

