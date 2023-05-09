Dead – Death – Obituary News : Fulton teen dies 8 days after car crash

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragedy Strikes Fulton Community as Teen Dies Following Car Crash

The Fulton community is mourning the loss of a beloved teenager who passed away on Monday, more than a week after he was critically injured in a car crash that claimed the life of his school sweetheart. Brady Niver, a 16-year-old from Fulton, died from injuries sustained in the accident on state Route 48 near Chesbro Drive in the town of Granby. His girlfriend, Rylee Bartlett, who was driving the car, was killed instantly when she crossed into oncoming traffic.

The couple, who had been dating since seventh grade, were both students at G. Ray Bodley High School and were looking forward to attending their junior prom, “A Night Under the Stars,” this Friday. However, their dreams were shattered when tragedy struck on April 30.

Since the accident, the Fulton community has rallied together to support Brady and his family, offering prayers and well-wishes as he underwent surgeries and remained in critical condition at Upstate University Hospital. Sadly, their hopes for his recovery were dashed when Superintendent Brian Pulvino confirmed his passing on Monday.

The news has left the community reeling, with many struggling to come to terms with the loss of two young lives. Rylee and Brady were both juniors at G. Ray Bodley High School and were well-loved by their peers and teachers. The school district’s crisis response team will be available for students and staff to provide support and counseling throughout this difficult time.

In a letter to the school community, Pulvino expressed his condolences to the families, loved ones, and friends of all involved and urged anyone who needs individual support to reach out for help. He said, “We appreciate your ongoing kindness and support. We extend our deepest condolences to the families, loved ones, and friends of all involved.”

The tragedy has underscored the importance of road safety and the need to remain vigilant while driving. While the cause of the accident is still under investigation, it serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of reckless driving and the devastating consequences that can result.

As the Fulton community mourns the loss of two bright young individuals, they are reminded of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing every moment. Rylee and Brady will be dearly missed, but their memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved them.

