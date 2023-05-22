Dead – Death – Obituary News : Fundraiser for Deceased Angelo State Rugby Player

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

GoFundMe Set Up to Support Family of Former Angelo State Rugby Player

Tragedy struck the Angelo State Rugby community last week when former player, John Doe, passed away. To support his grieving family, a GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help with funeral expenses and other costs.

A Brief Tribute to John Doe

John Doe was a beloved member of the Angelo State Rugby team. He was known for his exceptional skills on the field, but also for his kind heart and infectious personality off the field. John was always willing to lend a helping hand to his teammates and friends. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

The Purpose of the GoFundMe Campaign

The GoFundMe campaign was set up to support John’s family during this difficult time. Losing a loved one is hard enough, but the added financial burden of funeral expenses and other costs can make it even more challenging. The campaign aims to raise funds to help cover these expenses and give John’s family one less thing to worry about.

How You Can Help

If you would like to help support John’s family, there are a few ways to do so. The easiest way is to donate to the GoFundMe campaign. Every little bit helps, so even a small donation can make a big difference. Additionally, sharing the campaign on social media or with friends and family can help spread the word and reach more people who may be able to contribute.

The Impact of Your Support

By supporting the GoFundMe campaign, you can make a significant impact on John’s family. Not only can you help alleviate some of the financial stress, but you can also show the family that they are not alone in their grief. Your support can provide comfort and solace during this difficult time.

Final Thoughts

John Doe was a valued member of the Angelo State Rugby community, and his passing has left a void in the hearts of many. The GoFundMe campaign is just one way to honor his memory and support his family. If you are able to contribute, please consider doing so. Even the smallest donation can make a difference. Let’s come together as a community to support John’s family during this difficult time.

News Source : San Angelo LIVE!

Source Link :GoFundMe Set Up for Former Angelo State Rugby Player who Passed Away/