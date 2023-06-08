Dead – Death – Obituary News : Fundraiser for Shawn Jackson’s Tragic Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Virginia Graduation Shooting: Father and Son Shot to Death

On the day of the graduation ceremony at Huguenot High School in Richmond, Virginia, a shooting occurred resulting in two deaths, including a father and son. Seven individuals were shot, and five others were injured. The motive behind the killings has not been disclosed by the authorities. However, a 19-year-old suspect has been taken into custody for the crime.



Tragic Loss of Life

Lorenzo Smith and Shawn Jackson, a father and son, lost their lives in the shooting incident. Shawn Jackson was an 18-year-old student who had just graduated from Huguenot High School, while his stepfather, Lorenzo Smith, was present at the ceremony as a guest. The incident has deeply shaken the community, and Mayor Levar Stoney expressed his concern about the presence of children who were directly affected by the tragedy.



Justice for the Victims

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney expressed determination to ensure that those responsible for the tragedy face justice. He emphasized that such events should never occur anywhere. The suspect has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder, and investigations are underway to determine the motive behind the shooting.



Support for the Victim’s Family

A GoFundMe campaign has been created to provide support and assistance to the victim’s family during this challenging period. The fundraiser aims to help with various unforeseen expenses such as grief counseling, medical bills, and other financial needs. The campaign also highlights the story of Shawn Jackson’s younger sister, who was among the victims affected by the shooting. She is wheelchair-bound due to injuries sustained after being struck by a bus, and the campaign seeks to provide her with the necessary assistance and support she requires during this difficult time.



Outpouring of Condolences

The tragic events have resulted in a wave of condolences pouring in from individuals who sympathize with the victim’s family. Many individuals have expressed their support and shared their condolences to help provide comfort during this difficult time. Additionally, there is a collective effort to raise funds through the GoFundMe campaign to assist the family with financial burdens. The community stands together in mourning the loss of two precious lives and supporting those affected by the tragedy.



Conclusion

The Virginia graduation shooting resulted in the loss of two lives and multiple injuries. The community is deeply shaken by the event, and investigations are underway to determine the motive behind the tragedy. The victim’s family is receiving support through a GoFundMe campaign, and the community is providing comfort and assistance during this challenging period. The incident serves as a reminder that such events should never occur anywhere, and justice must be served for the victims.

Shawn Jackson GoFundMe page Shawn Jackson obituary Shawn Jackson shooting Shawn Jackson fundraiser Shawn Jackson memorial fund

News Source : Genius Celebs

Source Link :Shawn Jackson Shot To Death, Obituary And GoFundMe/