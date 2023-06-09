Dead – Death – Obituary News : Funeral and Cause of Death: Wade Goodwyn

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Wade Goodwyn Obituary, Cause of Death and Funeral Arrangements

Obituary

Wade Goodwyn, a beloved journalist and radio host, passed away on August 23rd, 2021. He was born on September 14th, 1961, in Austin, Texas. Goodwyn graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in English. He began his journalism career as a reporter for the Anchorage Daily News and later worked for several newspapers in Texas.

Goodwyn joined National Public Radio (NPR) in 1991 and became a national correspondent. He covered various stories, including the 9/11 attacks, Hurricane Katrina, and the 2008 presidential elections. Goodwyn was known for his clear and concise reporting style, and his stories often highlighted underrepresented communities.

In addition to his work at NPR, Goodwyn was a contributor to The New York Times and The Texas Observer. He also authored a book, ‘Real Soundings: An Anthology of Contemporary Poetry.’

Goodwyn is survived by his wife, two daughters, and three grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by his family, colleagues, and listeners.

Cause of Death

The cause of Wade Goodwyn’s death has not been officially released. However, NPR reported that he had been battling cancer for several years. Goodwyn was open about his cancer diagnosis and even shared his experiences in a series of personal essays for NPR in 2018.

Goodwyn continued to work at NPR despite his health struggles and remained committed to delivering quality journalism to his listeners until his passing.

Funeral Arrangements

A private funeral service for Wade Goodwyn will be held for his family and close friends. However, NPR has announced plans to hold a public memorial service to celebrate Goodwyn’s life and legacy.

Details about the memorial service have not been announced yet, but NPR has encouraged listeners and colleagues to share their memories and condolences on the network’s website and social media pages.

Goodwyn’s passing is a significant loss for the journalism community and NPR listeners. He was a talented reporter who brought attention to stories that often went unnoticed, and his dedication to his craft was admired by many. His legacy will live on through his work and the impact he made on those who knew him.

