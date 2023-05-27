Dead – Death – Obituary News : Funeral Arrangements for Sarah Koury – Memorial Tips

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Sarah Koury Obituary: Remembering a Life Cut Too Short

Sarah Cynthia Koury, a 19-year-old from Trumbull, Connecticut, passed away on May 20, 2018, as a result of a ruptured aneurysm in her splenic artery. Her untimely death left her family and friends devastated, but they take comfort in knowing that she is now in the presence of the Lord.

A Life Full of Love and Laughter

Sarah was born on January 22, 1999, in New Haven, Connecticut, as one of three children who were born at the exact same moment. She is survived by her parents, Mace and Marcy Koury, her sister Erika, and her triplet brothers Kyle and Dylan. She also leaves behind her maternal grandparents, Jim and Cindy Booth of Hornell, New York, as well as a large number of aunts, uncles, cousins, and treasured friends who all loved her deeply.

Despite her young age, Sarah had a contagious sense of humor and a smile that could light up any room. Her loved ones will always remember her infectious grin and the way she could make them laugh, even in the toughest of times.

A Promising Future Cut Short

After graduating from Trumbull High School with Honors and Distinction, Sarah received invitations to join both the Spanish Honor Society and the National Honor Society, which she accepted. She was also presented with the award for Honors with Distinction.

As a student at the University of Delaware, Sarah was selected to participate in the prestigious World Scholars Program. She took advantage of an exchange program that gave her the opportunity to attend classes in International Business in Madrid, Spain, during the fall of her first year at the institution.

A Beloved Daughter, Sister, and Friend

Sarah’s family and friends will always remember her as a loving daughter, sister, and friend. Her passing has left a void in their lives that can never be filled. They take solace in knowing that Sarah is now in a better place, where she can look down upon them and continue to bring joy to their lives.

Despite the pain of losing Sarah, her loved ones are grateful for the time they had with her and cherish the memories they shared. They will always remember her infectious laugh, her kind heart, and her unwavering love.

In Loving Memory of Sarah Koury

As her family and friends mourn her passing, they ask that you keep Sarah in your thoughts and prayers. They also encourage everyone to live life to the fullest, just as Sarah did, and to never take a single moment for granted.

Sarah may be gone, but she will never be forgotten. Her legacy will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her, and her memory will continue to inspire others for years to come.

