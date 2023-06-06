Dead – Death – Obituary News : Funeral Details and Cause of Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Overall NPC Tournament of Champions Bodybuilding Winner 2016 Steven Balderama passed away suddenly on Monday, June 5, 2023. His sudden demise has left the bodybuilding community in shock and disbelief. Steven was a beloved member of the community, known for his kind and encouraging nature.

Steven Balderama was a resident of Los Angeles County, California, but he had originally hailed from San Pedro. He was a well-known figure in the bodybuilding community and had won the Overall NPC Tournament of Champions Bodybuilding title in 2016. He was known for his incredible work ethic, dedication, and persistence. Steven believed in giving his all every day, no matter how challenging the circumstances were.

The cause of his death is still unknown, and his family is yet to release a statement about the funeral services. The news of his passing has left his fans and followers heartbroken. Many people who knew him personally and professionally have taken to social media to express their shock and grief.

One of his friends and fellow bodybuilders, who wished to remain anonymous, said, “I’m astonished to hear this news because this man was one of the kindest people I’ve ever encountered and was always encouraging and provided me with sound advice. He was a great inspiration to many of us, and his absence will be felt deeply.”

South Bay Strength Company, where Steven trained, posted a message on Facebook, inviting people to celebrate Steven’s life on Saturday, June 17, at noon. The event is not a funeral or a memorial but a party to remember and celebrate Steven’s life. The post read, “This is a CASUAL EVENT to have fun, share stories, and remember the funniest and craziest guy we will know. Gym or street clothes, please.”

Steven Balderama was more than just a bodybuilder; he was an inspiration to many. His dedication and hard work were an inspiration to anyone who knew him. He believed in setting goals and working relentlessly to achieve them. He was a role model for many young people who aspired to be bodybuilders.

Steven’s sudden passing is a huge loss to the bodybuilding community. He will be remembered as a kind and dedicated person who gave his all every day. His legacy will continue to inspire and motivate many aspiring bodybuilders for years to come.

In conclusion, the sudden passing of Steven Balderama has left the bodybuilding community in shock and disbelief. He was a beloved member of the community, known for his kind and encouraging nature. His legacy will continue to inspire and motivate many aspiring bodybuilders for years to come. Rest in peace, Steven Balderama.

