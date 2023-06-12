Dead – Death – Obituary News : Funeral Details and Cause of Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Detectives Investigate Fatal Car Accident in Hauppauge

The Fourth Squad of the Suffolk County Police Department is currently investigating a car accident that occurred early this morning in Hauppauge, resulting in the death of a 38-year-old Bay Shore man. The victim has been identified as Brian Nieves.

According to sources, Nieves was driving a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee in the center lane of the westbound Long Island Expressway (LIE) at around 3:15 a.m. when he collided with the back of a 2012 Peterbilt tractor-trailer operated by Rafael Mercado, a 55-year-old Medford resident. Nieves, who was traveling alone in his car, was ejected from it and pronounced dead at the scene. Mercado, who was also traveling alone in his vehicle, was unharmed.

The Jeep has been seized for a safety inspection, while officers from the Motor Carrier Section of the Suffolk County Police Department performed a safety inspection on the tractor-trailer at the scene. All westbound lanes of the LIE near Exit 56 were closed for several hours following the collision, but have since reopened.

Detectives are urging anyone with information on the accident to contact the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.

As the family mourns the loss of Brian Nieves, funeral arrangements have yet to be announced. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Brian Nieves was a beloved member of the Bay Shore community. He was a kind and generous man who always put others before himself. He will be remembered for his infectious smile, his warm heart, and his unwavering love for his family and friends.

The loss of Brian Nieves is a tragic reminder of the dangers of reckless driving. It is important that we all take the necessary precautions when operating a vehicle to ensure the safety of ourselves and those around us. Our thoughts and prayers are with Brian’s family during this difficult time.

