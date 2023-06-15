Dead – Death – Obituary News : Funeral Details and Cause of Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Mark Sertterh: A Life of Service and Advocacy

On June 12, 2023, the world lost a true advocate for the marginalized and vulnerable. Mark Sertterh, the director of Shelter House Iowa and a resident of Coralville, passed away tragically at the age of 46. Friends, family, and the entire community were grieving the loss of a man who had dedicated his life to helping others.

Shelter House Iowa City, where Sertterh had worked for over a decade, posted the devastating news on their Facebook page, saying, “We miss Mark with every fibre of our being because he was a relentless advocate for the clients and visitors of Shelter House. May he get some sleep.” The outpouring of love and support for Sertterh’s family was overwhelming, a testament to the impact he had made on those around him.

Sertterh was survived by his wife, Jennie, and their two sons, Riley and Jaryn, as well as his parents, brother, sister, and many other relatives. He was a beloved member of the community, known for his kindness, generosity, and unwavering commitment to helping others.

Born on February 8, 1977, in Albia, Iowa, Sertterh graduated from Albia High School in 1995 before earning a degree in Therapeutic Recreation from the University of Iowa in 1999. He married Jennie Hartgrave on June 10, 2006, and the couple welcomed their two sons into the world.

Sertterh was a devoted family man and loved nothing more than spending time with his wife and children. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed coaching his sons in various sports. He was also a passionate supporter of the University of Iowa Hawkeyes and could often be found tailgating before games.

But Sertterh’s true calling was in service to others. He worked for Systems Unlimited before joining Shelter House Iowa, where he served as the assistant director before being promoted to director. In this role, he was a tireless advocate for the clients and visitors of the shelter, working to provide them with the support and resources they needed to get back on their feet.

Sertterh’s work at Shelter House Iowa was a testament to his deep commitment to social justice and his unwavering belief in the inherent worth and dignity of every human being. He was a champion for the marginalized and vulnerable, working tirelessly to ensure that they had access to the resources and support they needed to thrive.

The details of Sertterh’s passing are unknown, and the community is still reeling from his loss. A visitation was held on June 16, 2023, at the First United Methodist Church in North Liberty, followed by funeral services and burial at Ridgewood Cemetery.

Sertterh’s legacy of service and advocacy will live on in the countless lives he touched during his time on this earth. He was a true hero, a man who dedicated his life to making the world a better place for all. As we mourn his passing, let us also celebrate the incredible legacy he leaves behind and rededicate ourselves to the work of social justice and service to others. Rest in peace, Mark Sertterh, and thank you for a life well-lived.

