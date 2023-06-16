Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Funeral Details and Cause of Death”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

On Thursday morning, a tragic eight-car collision occurred on Interstate 95, claiming the life of Danny Agnew, a well-known businessman and activist from Liberty City. The incident occurred around 2:10 am when Agnew’s Tesla struck a concrete barrier and came to a stop in the middle of the road. A Dodge vehicle then hit the Tesla, causing Agnew to be ejected from the car. While trying to avoid hitting Agnew, a white Nissan was struck by a Chevrolet S.U.V, which then ran over the victim. Several minor crashes involving various automobiles, including a tow truck, followed the incident.

Agnew’s family is yet to announce the details of his funeral service, but an obituary will be released later. The late Agnew co-founded The Roots Collective, an organization that provides space for entrepreneurs through the Roots Black House and sells clothing that promotes Black empowerment. The organization’s primary objective is to increase Black ownership and create wealth with a social conscience. Agnew was a staunch supporter of the organization’s goal to remain rooted in communities of color. He also worked with other groups with similar objectives to expand an activist enclave near Northwest 54th Street and Seventh Avenue.

The news of Agnew’s death has sent shock waves through the community, with many people paying tribute to him. One of his colleagues, Smith, wrote, “Even though life has taken us on a different journey, we all started in the same place. I’m glad to have met you in this life, and I’m also glad to see you got some real things accomplished in this life before you ventured on.” Another person, Amelia Warner, wrote, “Ball in the afterlife, Danny boy Daniel Agnew.”

Agnew’s death is a significant loss to the community. He was a prominent figure who worked tirelessly to empower Black entrepreneurs and create wealth in communities of color. His legacy will live on through The Roots Collective, which he co-founded and which will continue to promote Black ownership and social conscience. The loss of Danny Agnew is a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing every moment with loved ones. May he rest in peace.

