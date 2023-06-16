Dead – Death – Obituary News : Funeral Details and Cause of Passing

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Dwight McDonald: A Life Well-Lived

On June 9, 2023, the world lost a beloved member of the Shippensburg community. Dwight McDonald, 60 years old, was involved in a motorcycle accident that left him in a critical state. Despite the best efforts of medical professionals, Dwight passed away at Hershey Medical Center on June 11, 2023. His family, friends, and community are left to mourn the loss of a kind, generous, and passionate man.

Dwight’s funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Sellers Funeral Home in Chambersburg. Visitors are welcome to pay their respects on Monday, June 19, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and an hour before the services on Tuesday. Following the funeral, Dwight will be laid to rest at Norland Cemetery.

Born on June 2, 1963, in Chambersburg, Dwight was a proud graduate of Chambersburg Area Senior High School in 1981. He dedicated 38 years of his life to federal service, retiring from Letterkenny Army Depot. Dwight was a lifelong member of Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church in Marion, Pennsylvania, and was involved in numerous community and civic organizations. He was a member of ABATE, A.H.D.R.A., N.R.A., Chambersburg V.F.W. Post 1599, Landis-McCleaf Marine Corps League, Sons of the American Legion Post 612, Vietnam Vet Club, and The Chambersburg Club, where he was a life member. Dwight’s commitment to service and community was an inspiration to all who knew him.

Dwight was a man who lived life to the fullest. He loved anything with a motor, especially old Fords, motorbikes, and drag racing. He was an avid hunter, golfer, and pool player. But above all, Dwight cherished the time he spent with his family and friends. He had a broad smile, an irrepressible laugh, and a heart that was larger than life. Dwight’s infectious energy and enthusiasm touched everyone he met.

In the wake of his passing, tributes have poured in from those whose lives were touched by Dwight. Amelia Warner, a close friend, shared her memories and feelings about Dwight on social media. She wrote, “I can’t believe you’re gone. To one of the best men in my life. Thank you for always watching over Ellen and me for Dad. But I know Dad met you at those pearly Gates. Now boys don’t party too hard. I love you so much. Give Dad my love too. Till we meet again, Dwight McDonald.”

Dwight McDonald may be gone, but he will never be forgotten. His legacy of service, kindness, and passion will continue to inspire those who knew him. As we mourn his loss, we must also celebrate his life and the joy he brought to so many. Rest in peace, Dwight.

