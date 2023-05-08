Dead – Death – Obituary News : Funeral Details and Cause of Passing

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Triple Fatal Shooting at Anne Arundel Country Shopping Center Leaves Community in Shock

On Friday, tragedy struck at a shopping center in Anne Arundel Country when a husband shot his wife, another man, and then himself in the parking lot. The incident left three people dead and another man critically injured. The community is left in shock and mourning as they come to terms with the senseless violence.

The parking lot of the mall, located on the 2000 block of Somerville Road, was the scene of the tragic shooting. The couple that died at the scene have been identified as Ally Huff and Eddie Huff. The couple, who were parents to two young girls, were shot in an unidentified manner. The other man who was critically injured later passed away at a local hospital.

The Anne Arundel County Police were informed of the fatal gunshot shortly after 2 o’clock on Friday. According to police official Jacklyn Davis, they discovered that a man and a woman were present before the man shot himself in the parking lot. Neither the shooter nor the female was fatally wounded in the parking lot. The man who had been shot was able to drive about 100 yards to a stop sign and make an emergency call before being taken to a local hospital, where he later passed away from his wounds.

The police were called to a motel on Somerville Road to investigate a gunshot report. Officers discovered that a male suspect had opened fire in the parking lot, killing a man, a woman, and himself. According to Davis, both male and female shooters were present when the shooting occurred.

The authorities are investigating the incident to determine the motive behind the shooting. The community is left in shock and disbelief as they try to come to terms with the tragedy. Many have taken to social media to express their condolences and tributes to the victims.

Ally Huff has received an outpouring of support and love from everyone on social media. One person wrote, “can’t believe you’re gone, but I know you are in heaven. Thank you for being my best friend growing up. Meeting you when I transferred to Redlands was meant to be. You were an amazing person and a fantastic mother. You will truly be missed, Ally Huff RIP.”

The funeral rites for the victims have not been made public, and the community continues to mourn their loss. The shooting is a stark reminder of the need for increased gun control measures to prevent such senseless acts of violence. The authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward to help with the investigation.

