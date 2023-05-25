Dead – Death – Obituary News : Fusaichi Pegasus, 2000 Kentucky Derby champ, dies at 26

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Fusaichi Pegasus: The Legendary Kentucky Derby Winner

On August 24, 2021, the horse racing community lost a true legend. Fusaichi Pegasus, the 2000 Kentucky Derby winner, was euthanized at Ashford Stud in Versailles, Kentucky, due to old age. He was 26 years old.

Fusaichi Pegasus, also known as “Fu Peg,” was purchased as a yearling for a whopping $4 million by Fusao Sekiguchi at the 1998 Keeneland July sale. He was trained by Hall of Famer Neil Drysdale and his racing career was nothing short of remarkable.

He won the San Felipe Stakes and Wood Memorial before winning the 2000 Kentucky Derby as the 2-1 favorite, making him the first favorite to win since 1979. Ridden by Kent Desormeaux, Fusaichi Pegasus won the Derby by 1 1/2 lengths over Aptitude and became the highest-priced horse purchased at public auction to win the Derby.

Fusaichi Pegasus went on to finish second in the Preakness before retiring with six wins in nine career starts and earnings of $1,994,400. He was a true champion on the track and quickly became a sought-after stallion in the breeding shed.

In 2001, Fusaichi Pegasus began his stud career at Ashford, with Coolmore paying a reported $60 million for his stallion rights, a record at the time. He went on to sire six champions around the world and such Grade 1 stakes winners as Bandini, Champ Pegasus, Haradasun, and Roman Ruler. He also produced Bronzo, who won horse of the year in the southern hemisphere.

Fusaichi Pegasus was not only a great racehorse and stallion, but he was also a true character. He had a unique personality and commanded attention wherever he went. According to Ashford Stud general manager Dermot Ryan, “Fu Peg was a fantastic racehorse and a colorful character.”

Fusaichi Pegasus will always be remembered as one of the greatest racehorses of all time, and his legacy will live on through his offspring. He was a true champion on the track and in the breeding shed, and his impact on the horse racing industry will never be forgotten.

As we mourn the loss of Fusaichi Pegasus, let us also celebrate his incredible career and the memories he has left us with. Rest in peace, Fu Peg.

News Source : Associated Press

Source Link :2000 Kentucky Derby winner Fusaichi Pegasus dies at 26/