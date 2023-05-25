Dead – Death – Obituary News : Fusaichi Pegasus, Former Kentucky Derby Winner, Dies at 26

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Legendary Racehorse Fusaichi Pegasus Passes Away at 26

Fusaichi Pegasus, the stallion who won the 2000 Kentucky Derby, has passed away at the age of 26. The news was announced by Ashford Stud, where the thoroughbred had retired from stud duties in 2020. The horse was euthanized on Tuesday in Versailles, Ky., due to the “infirmities of old age.”

Fusaichi Pegasus was bred at Stonerside Farm in Paris, Ky., and was purchased by Fusao Sekiguchi for a record price of $4 million for a Derby winner. The horse made history by winning the 126th Kentucky Derby on May 6, 2000, at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. Jockey Kent Desormeaux rode the Neil Drysdale-trained horse to victory, making it the first horse to win the Derby in its first attempt since 1882.

Fusaichi Pegasus’ bid for the Triple Crown was denied when he finished second in the 2000 Preakness. However, he claimed other victories at the 2000 San Felipe Stakes, 2000 Jerome Handicap, and 2000 Wood Memorial Stakes. The horse retired to Ashford Stud in 2000 and went on to sire six worldwide champions and Grade 1 winners.

Ashford Stud general manager Dermot Ryan paid tribute to Fusaichi Pegasus, calling him a “fantastic racehorse and a colorful character.” Ryan also thanked Richard Barry and his team for providing the highest level of care for the horse during his time at Ashford. The stud farm has not disclosed any further details about the horse’s passing.

Fusaichi Pegasus’ father, Mr. Prospector, also sired other notable racehorses, including Tank’s Prospect and Conquistador Cielo. Fusaichi Pegasus’ legacy as a racehorse and sire will continue to inspire and influence the world of horse racing for generations to come.

In conclusion, the passing of Fusaichi Pegasus marks the end of an era in the world of horse racing. The horse will forever be remembered as a legendary racehorse who captured the hearts of millions with his historic win at the Kentucky Derby. His legacy as a sire will continue to live on through his offspring, who have gone on to achieve great success in the world of horse racing. Rest in peace, Fusaichi Pegasus, and thank you for the memories.

News Source : Alex Butler

Source Link :Ex-Kentucky Derby winner Fusaichi Pegasus dies at 26/