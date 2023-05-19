Dead – Death – Obituary News : “G. B. Gardner Funeral and Memorial News”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Governor G. B. Gardner Obituary, Death Cause

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Governor G. B. Gardner of Evansville, Indiana on May 15, 2023. Our deepest sympathies go out to his family during this difficult time. Governor Gardner was 47 years old at the time of his passing.

Family Members

Governor Gardner is survived by his mother, Cynthia Gardner, his sons Ge’Kove Gardner and G’Corian Gardner of Owensboro, Kentucky, his siblings Joan Gardner of Atlanta, Georgia, Carla Gardner and Curt Gardner, his aunts Shirley “Delores” Mack of Charlotte, North Carolina, Ella Jacob of Wilmington, North Carolina, and Janet Gardner (California), his nephews Durell Clemmons, Derek Gardner, and Dion Milan, and his niece Danielle Small. He also leaves behind a large number of cousins, great nieces and nephews, and other extended family and acquaintances who will continue to carry on his legacy.

Condolences

We invite friends and family members to express their condolences to the family in the form of words that they can write on this page. To read the condolences, please click on the “Condolences” link at the bottom of this page.

Viewing and Memorial Service

The viewing will begin at 10:00 AM on May 20, 2023, and continue until 12:00 PM at the Memorial Baptist Church located at 605 Canal Street in Evansville, Indiana 47713. A memorial service will be held at the same location at 12:00 PM on Saturday, May 20, 2023. The date and time of the service will not be altered in any way.

Governor Gardner will be remembered for his contributions to the state of Indiana as its governor. He will be missed by many, and his legacy will continue to live on through his family and those he touched throughout his life.

