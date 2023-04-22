Dead – Death – Obituary News : GAA President Michael Loftus dies at age 93

At the age of 93, Dr. Michael Loftus, a former President of the GAA, has passed away.

The GAA community is in mourning after the passing of Dr. Michael “Mickey” Loftus, former President of the Gaelic Athletic Association. The news of his passing was announced earlier today, and tributes have been pouring in since then.

Dr. Loftus was born and raised in Crossmolina, Co. Mayo, and was a member of Mayo’s senior football body that achieved All-Ireland’s final glory in 1951. He played for four years with the county between 1949 and 1953 before retiring from playing. Dr. Loftus then umpired at club and inter-county level and officiated the All-Ireland Final in 1965 and 1968.

Aside from his involvement in GAA, Dr. Loftus also had a medical practice in northern Mayo and served as a coroner for North Mayo for several years. Furthermore, after his career as a speaker, Dr. Loftus was appointed Chair of the Connacht GAA Council. He also served as chairman of the centenary committee that planned the association’s centenary celebrations in 1984.

During his career, Dr. Loftus was vocal about alcohol abuse in society. His tireless campaign against alcohol abuse paved the way for his work as a coroner and general practitioner, which left a lasting legacy. Dr. Eleanor Fitzgerald, his daughter-in-law, succeeded him as coroner in the North Mayo district.

Irish President Michael D. Higgins paid tribute to Dr. Loftus when they met at the 2013 GAA Annual Convention. Tánaiste Michael Martin and Sport Secretary Thomas Byrne also expressed their condolences on social media.

Dr. Michael “Mickey” Loftus is survived by his wife, Patricia, and their three children, Mary, Grace, and Michael. The GAA community and everyone whose lives he touched extend their deepest sympathies to his family and friends.

