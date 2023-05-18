Dead – Death – Obituary News : Gaborone Chiro Member Passes Away: Updates

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Brother Thabo Kereng

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Brother Thabo Kereng, a beloved member of the Chi Rho fraternity and a respected member of two congregations in the Francistown Diocese. Brother Thabo will be remembered for his many positive qualities, including his active involvement in the fraternity and his contributions to his communities.

A Life of Citizenship

Brother Thabo was a citizen of both Botswana and Lesotho, having lived in both nations during their respective reigns. His dual citizenship was a testament to his commitment to both nations and his desire to contribute to their growth and development.

A Trusted and Respected Member

Brother Thabo was well-liked and respected by his fellow brothers in the Chi Rho fraternity. His active involvement in the fraternity was a reflection of his dedication to its mission and values. He was also a valued member of both Christ the King Cathedral and St. Patrick’s Parish, where he was recognized for his contributions to the congregations.

A Time of Prayer and Support

As we mourn the loss of Brother Thabo, let us come together in prayer and support for his family, friends, and fellow brothers in the fraternity. It is a difficult time for all of us, but we can find solace in each other and in our faith.

We offer our deepest condolences to those who knew and loved Brother Thabo. We will keep you updated on the funeral arrangements as soon as they become available.

