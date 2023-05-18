Dead – Death – Obituary News : Gabriel Cabral Passes Away – Obituary and Prayers

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Gabriel Cabral Obituary: Remembering a Life Lost Too Soon

It is with heavy hearts that we pass on the devastating news of Gabriel Cabral’s passing on May 16, 2023. Gabriel lost his life due to a workplace injury he sustained while working at Stelco. Despite the best efforts of the medical staff at Sunnybrook Hospital’s Burn Unit, Gabriel was unable to recover from his injuries.

A Beloved Son, Brother, and Boyfriend

Gabriel was one of the most cherished offspring of Pamela Fraser and Gabe Cabral. He was the beloved older brother of Shane and Matthew Cabral and the loving boyfriend of Sarah Zarek. Gabriel was also a protective nephew to Jo-Anne, Cyndy, Diana, and Rob, and cared deeply for his large number of cousins and friends. Even our pet Sadie will miss Gabriel’s presence.

A Passion for the Outdoors

Gabriel inherited his love for the great outdoors from his grandfather, Christopher Terry Fraser, and Gabriel Cabral Sr. He was an avid fisherman who enjoyed working out and creating delicious meals with his loved ones. Gabriel’s positive energy and zest for life will be deeply missed by all those who knew him.

A Time to Remember and Celebrate Gabriel’s Life

The wake and visitation for Gabriel will be held at Bay Gardens Funeral Home in Hamilton on Tuesday, May 23, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held at the same location on Wednesday, May 24, at 11:00 a.m. Gabriel will be laid to rest at Eastlawn Cemetery immediately following the funeral services.

A gathering to celebrate Gabriel’s life will take place at Carmen’s Banquet Centre in Hamilton from 2:00 in the afternoon until 6:00 in the evening. This event will provide an opportunity for Gabriel’s family, friends, and loved ones to come together to share their memories and celebrate his life.

Gratitude to the Medical Staff and Support Workers

We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the outstanding medical staff and support workers at Sunnybrook Hospital’s Burn Unit. Your dedication and tireless efforts to care for Gabriel during his time of need will never be forgotten.

Rest in peace, Gabriel. You will be deeply missed but always remembered.

