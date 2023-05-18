Dead – Death – Obituary News : Gabriel Cabral’s Death and Funeral in Hamilton ON

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Gabriel Cabral Obituary: Remembering a Life Lost Too Soon

Tragic News of Gabriel Cabral’s Passing

It is with immense sadness that we share the news of Gabriel Cabral’s passing. On May 16, 2023, Gabriel lost his life due to a workplace injury he sustained while working at Stelco. Despite being treated at Sunnybrook Hospital’s Burn Unit, Gabriel tragically succumbed to his injuries. He was surrounded by his loving family during his final moments.

A Beloved Son, Brother, and Partner

Gabriel was the cherished son of Pamela Fraser and Gabriel Cabral. He was an older brother to Shane Cabral and Matthew Cabral, and a loving partner to Sarah Zarek. Gabriel was also a doting nephew, cousin, and friend to many who knew him. He will be deeply missed by his family and all who knew him.

A Life Full of Passion

Gabriel was an avid fisherman and had a deep appreciation for nature. He enjoyed spending time outdoors and creating delicious meals with his loved ones. He was the grandson of Christopher Terry Fraser and Gabriel Cabral Sr. and was very close to his family.

An Outpouring of Gratitude

The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the medical staff and support workers at Sunnybrook Hospital’s Burn Unit who cared for Gabriel during his final days.

Funeral Arrangements

The wake and visitation for Gabriel will be held at Bay Gardens Funeral Home in Hamilton on Tuesday, May 23, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. respectively. The funeral service will take place at Bay Gardens Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 24, at 11:00 a.m. followed by the burial at Eastlawn Cemetery.

Celebrating Gabriel’s Life

A gathering to celebrate Gabriel’s life will take place at Carmen’s Banquet Centre in Hamilton from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on the same day as his funeral. The event will be held at 1520 Stone Church Road E.

In Loving Memory

Gabriel Cabral’s passing is a devastating loss for all who knew him. He will be remembered for his passion for the outdoors, his love for his family, and his kind heart. Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

