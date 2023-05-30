Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Gabriel Iglesias: Death Rumors Resurface”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Gabriel Iglesias, also known as Fluffy, is a world-renowned comedian who has made audiences laugh with his hilarious stand-up routines. However, in 2017, rumors spread across social media that Gabriel Iglesias had passed away. This was a death hoax that caused a stir among fans and followers. In this article, we will delve into the details of this death hoax and what Gabriel Iglesias had to say about it.

The death hoax surrounding Gabriel Iglesias started in 2017 when a website known for posting fake news and hoaxes published an article claiming that the comedian had died. The article went viral on social media, and many fans were left shocked and saddened by the news. However, it was soon discovered that the news was false, and Gabriel Iglesias was still very much alive.

When Gabriel Iglesias found out about the death hoax, he took to social media to confirm that he was alive and well. He posted a video on Instagram, where he joked about the hoax and assured his fans that he was doing fine. He also took the opportunity to thank his followers for their support and love.

Gabriel Iglesias was understandably upset about the death hoax that had been circulating on social media. In an interview, he revealed that he had been receiving calls and messages from concerned friends and family members who had heard the news. He also expressed his disappointment in the people who started the hoax, stating that it was not funny and had caused unnecessary stress and worry.

Death hoaxes can have a significant impact on the people involved, their families, and their fans. In Gabriel Iglesias’ case, the death hoax caused a lot of confusion and worry among his followers. It also highlights the problem of fake news and hoaxes on social media, which can spread quickly and cause unnecessary panic.

To avoid falling for a death hoax, it’s essential to only rely on reputable sources for news and information. If you see news on social media, it’s always a good idea to verify it before believing it. Check multiple sources to confirm the news and look for official statements from the person involved or their representatives.

In conclusion, the death hoax surrounding Gabriel Iglesias was a false rumor that caused a lot of stress and worry among his fans. Gabriel Iglesias was alive and well, and he took to social media to assure his followers of this fact. This death hoax is a reminder of the dangers of fake news and hoaxes on social media and highlights the importance of verifying news before believing it.

News Source : Stand up Geniuses

Source Link :"DEATH HOAX" PART 2 GABRIEL IGLESIAS #shorts/