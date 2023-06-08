Dead – Death – Obituary News : Gabriel Taylor Passes Away: Cause of Death Unknown

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Gabriel Taylor Obituary, Death

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Father Gabriel Taylor OSPPE, a beloved member of the Pauline Brotherhood. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues, and offer our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

A Life Devoted to God

Father Gabriel Taylor lived a life completely devoted to God as a priestly disciple. His vocation was to publicly proclaim the word of God and provide pastoral care within the context of the Mother Church. He served the Pauline Brotherhood with dedication and commitment, and we are grateful for his service.

A Tribute to Father Gabriel Taylor

As we honor Father Gabriel Taylor, we express our appreciation for his life and ministry. He was a man of faith and compassion, and his memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

Eternal Rest

On June 8th, 2023, Father Gabriel Taylor entered eternal life. Although his whereabouts are unknown, we trust in the Lord, who is the Good Shepherd, to wrap his loving arms around Father Gabriel Taylor’s spirit and bring him eternal rest.

Support and Condolences

To all those who knew and loved Father Gabriel Taylor, we offer our support and condolences. We understand that this is a difficult time, and we want you to know that you are not alone. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.

Final Thoughts

In memory of Father Gabriel Taylor OSPPE, we ask that you join us in prayer for his soul and for all those affected by his passing. May he rest in peace, and may his legacy continue to inspire us to live a life devoted to God.

