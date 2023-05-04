Dead – Death – Obituary News : Gabrielle Carey, Australian Author of Puberty Blues, Passes Away at 64

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Gabrielle Carey Obituary – Death: Australian Writer and Author of Puberty Blues, Gabrielle Carey Dies At 64

Gabrielle Carey, the Australian author who co-wrote the iconic coming-of-age novel Puberty Blues, has died at the age of 64. Her death has left many in the literary world mourning the loss of a talented writer who had made significant contributions to the field of literature and writing instruction.

Early Life and Career

Gabrielle Carey was born on 26th August 1959 in Sydney, Australia. She grew up in a family of writers, with her mother, Dorothy Hewett, being a well-known Australian poet and playwright. Carey began her writing career as a teenager, co-authoring Puberty Blues with her friend Kathy Lette. The book, which was published in 1979, became an instant hit and is now considered a classic of Australian literature.

Writing Career

Carey went on to write several other books, including In My Father’s House, a memoir about her relationship with her father, and The Borrowed Girl, a novel about a woman’s search for her identity. She also contributed essays and articles to various publications, including the Sydney Morning Herald and Australian.

Carey was a passionate advocate of writing instruction and taught at several universities in Australia. She was a lecturer in creative writing at the University of Technology Sydney, the University of Sydney, and the University of Canberra. She also served as a judge for several writing awards, including the Miles Franklin Award.

Legacy and Contributions

Gabrielle Carey’s contributions to Australian literature and writing instruction have been widely recognized. Her work has inspired generations of writers and readers and has helped to shape the literary landscape of Australia. Her legacy will continue to live on through her books and the many students she taught.

