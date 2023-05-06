Dead – Death – Obituary News : Gabrielle Carey’s Death: What Happened?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Gabrielle Carey: A Trailblazing Author and Academic

The literary world mourns the loss of Gabrielle Carey, an Australian author and academic who passed away on May 3, 2023, at the age of 64. Carey is best known for co-writing the groundbreaking novel Puberty Blues with Kathy Lette when they were teenagers, which became a cultural sensation in Australia and beyond. Despite its controversial reception among adults, the book resonated with young readers for its candid portrayal of adolescent sexuality and rebellion.

Carey’s passing has sparked an outpouring of condolences from her colleagues, students, and fans, who remember her as a passionate and insightful writer and teacher. She was a senior lecturer in the Creative Writing program at the University of Technology Sydney, where she inspired countless students to explore their creativity and hone their craft. Carey’s love of literature and her deep understanding of the writing styles of James Joyce and Randolph Stow inspired her own writing and research.

Born and raised in Sydney, Carey grew up in a family with an atheist, humanist worldview, which shaped her own values and beliefs. Her father, Alex Carey, was a prominent historian and activist who fought for social justice and democracy. Gabrielle Carey inherited his passion for activism and advocacy, which manifested in her writing and teaching. She and Lette met at school and became inseparable friends, sharing a flat and writing Puberty Blues as a way to rebel against the restrictive norms of their society.

The novel, which was based on the lives of young male surfers and their girlfriends in Sydney’s southern suburbs, was a departure from the stereotypical portrayal of teenagers in literature and media. It challenged the prevailing attitudes towards sex, drugs, and gender roles, and exposed the harsh realities of growing up in a working-class environment. The book was a commercial and critical success, selling over 100,000 copies in Australia alone and inspiring a generation of young readers to embrace their own voices and experiences.

Following the publication of Puberty Blues, Carey and Lette went their separate ways, but both continued to write and publish books that tackled taboo subjects and challenged societal norms. Carey’s autobiographical book Just Us, which chronicled her relationship with a prisoner, was adapted into a telefilm in 1986. She also converted to Catholicism while living in Ireland in the mid-1980s and spent several years in a small village in Mexico before returning to Australia in the early 1990s. Carey had two children and was a freelance writer, occasionally contributing articles to The Sydney Morning Herald and other newspapers.

Despite her varied experiences and interests, Carey remained committed to writing and teaching, using her platform to promote social justice and diversity. Her 2020 book, Only Happiness Here, which explored the themes of love, loss, and healing, was shortlisted for the 2021 Nib Literary Award. Carey’s passing is a significant loss to the literary community, but her legacy lives on through her influential works and the many lives she touched through her teaching and advocacy.

In conclusion, Gabrielle Carey was a trailblazing author and academic who pushed the boundaries of literature and society with her candid and provocative writing. She will be remembered as a passionate and insightful writer and teacher who inspired countless students and readers to embrace their own voices and experiences. Gabrielle Carey’s contribution to Australian literature and culture is immeasurable, and her passing is a great loss to all who knew and loved her.

