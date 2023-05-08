Dead – Death – Obituary News : Gag cartoonist Sam Gross dies at 88

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Cartoonist Sam Gross

The cartooning world is mourning the loss of Sam Gross, who passed away at the age of 89. Michael Gerber, editor of The American Bystander magazine, broke the news to fans of Gross’s work.

The Life and Work of Sam Gross

Sam Gross was born in New York City and began his cartooning career in 1962. His cartoons were published in a range of magazines, including The New Yorker, Harvard Business Review, Esquire, Cosmopolitan, and Good Housekeeping. Gross was the Cartoon Editor of National Lampoon and Parents Magazine, and he published several cartoon collections during his career.

One of Gross’s most famous cartoons was a piece that originally appeared in National Lampoon. He was also involved in electronic publishing ventures in the late 1990s, with cartoons playing an important role in these projects.

A Personal Connection

Cartoonist Michael Gerber shared a personal connection with Sam Gross. Gross was the first person to ever pay Gerber for his comics, back in 1990. Gerber sent one of his comics to National Lampoon, and Gross called him into his office to discuss the piece.

Gross gave Gerber some good-natured criticism and suggested that he turn his comic into three different strips. Gerber followed his advice, and Gross bought all three of the resulting comics. Gerber’s National Lampoon credit helped him launch his career, and he has been grateful to Gross ever since.

Gross and Gerber remained friends over the years, often running into each other at events and signings in New York. Gerber remembers Gross as a sweet, generous, and talented man with a gruff exterior that he wore as a joke.

Farewell to a Legend

The loss of Sam Gross is felt deeply by the cartooning community. He was a talented artist and writer who contributed to many publications over the course of his career. His legacy will live on through his work and the memories of those who knew him.

Rest in peace, Sam Gross.

Interview with Sam Gross

In 2014, Sam Gross sat down for an interview with Gil Roth. The interview provides insight into Gross’s creative process and his thoughts on the world of cartooning. It is a fascinating look at the mind of a true legend in the field.

