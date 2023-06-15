Dead – Death – Obituary News : Gangsta Boo’s Cause of Death Confirmed After 6 Months

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Gangsta Boo’s Cause of Death Revealed

Memphis rap legend Gangsta Boo, born Lola Mitchell, passed away on January 1, 2023 at age 43. The cause of her death has now been revealed through an autopsy report seen by NBC’s Action News 5 and Fox 13 on Wednesday (June 14).

Overdose on Fentanyl, Cocaine, and Ethanol (Alcohol)

According to the autopsy report, Gangsta Boo overdosed on a combination of fentanyl, cocaine, and ethanol (alcohol).

A Pioneer of Southern Female Rap

Gangsta Boo was born on August 7, 1979, in the Whitehaven section of Memphis. She joined local hip-hop collective Three 6 Mafia at age 15 in 1994, which was founded by DJ Paul, Juicy J, and Lord Infamous. In the same year, she recorded her first solo song with the group, “Cheefa Da Reefa.”

In 1998, Gangsta Boo released her debut album, Enquiring Minds, which included her most popular hit, “Where Dem Dollas At?” She was a pioneer of Southern female rap and paved the way for many female artists in the genre.

Tributes from DJ Paul and Juicy J

After the news of her death, DJ Paul and Juicy J, both shared tributes to their former bandmate on Instagram. DJ Paul shared a captionless photo of the late rapper, while Juicy J posted a snapshot of the pair accompanied by a broken-heart emoji.

“Man we was just together three weeks ago,” Lil Jon commented on DJ Paul’s post. “Rest well queen.”

Condolences from Hip-Hop Luminaries

Drake, Missy Elliott, and more hip-hop luminaries also shared their condolences. Gangsta Boo’s recent collaborator, fellow Memphis MC GloRilla, felt compelled to share the messages the veteran rapper sent her when she was coming up.

“I normally don’t post screenshots but the fact that she reached out to me before anybody else had a clue who I was … she always supported me & the girls way back before we blew up,” Glo wrote via Instagram on Jan. 3. “A REAL LEGEND there will never be another Gangsta Boo.”

The Legacy of Gangsta Boo

Gangsta Boo’s death is a loss for the rap community, especially for the female artists she inspired and influenced. Her legacy as a pioneer of Southern female rap will continue to live on through her music and the artists she has inspired.

