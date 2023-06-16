Dead – Death – Obituary News : Gangsta Boo’s Cause of Death: Fentanyl and Cocaine Overdose

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Three 6 Mafia Rapper Gangsta Boo Dies from Fentanyl and Cocaine Overdose at 43

On New Year’s Day 2023, Three 6 Mafia rapper Gangsta Boo, whose real name was Lola Mitchell, died from an accidental overdose. The autopsy report stated that she died from fentanyl, cocaine, and alcohol. The tragedy occurred just a day after Gangsta Boo attended a concert in her hometown of Memphis with her brother, who also suffered an overdose but recovered.

According to sources, narcotics were found on Gangsta Boo’s person during the investigation. DJ Paul, a member of Three 6 Mafia, posted a tribute to Gangsta Boo on social media, mourning the loss of his colleague and friend.

Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, has become increasingly popular among recreational drug users due to its extreme potency. It takes just two milligrams, the equivalent of five grains of salt, to cause an overdose. Fentanyl was originally developed to help cancer patients manage pain, but it has now become a common additive in street drugs.

Overdose deaths linked to synthetic opioids like fentanyl have risen sharply in recent years. In 2021, fentanyl was responsible for a record 75,000 deaths in the U.S. alone, equivalent to 1,500 lives lost every week. The drug is often added to heroin because it creates the same high, but it can be up to 50 times more potent.

Gangsta Boo’s death is not the first to be caused by fentanyl in the music industry. Rapper Coolio died from a fentanyl overdose in September 2022.

Gangsta Boo had a successful career as a rapper, starting in the 1990s with Three 6 Mafia. She went on to release three solo albums and collaborated with artists like OutKast, Lil Jon, and T.I. She had recently worked with the music outlet Uproxx and maintained a strong social media presence.

In an interview with Passion of the Weiss in 2012, Gangsta Boo expressed her desire to be remembered as a hard worker and a respected rapper. She was proud of her accomplishments, including being the first female rapper from Tennessee to bring a platinum and gold plaque back to Memphis.

Gangsta Boo’s death is a tragic loss for the music industry and a reminder of the dangers of drug addiction. It is important to seek help if you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse.

News Source : By Eve Buckland Adam Levy For Dailymail.com

Source Link :Gangsta Boo’s cause of death revealed: Three 6 Mafia rapper died from fentanyl and cocaine overdose/