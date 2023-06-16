Dead – Death – Obituary News : Gangsta Boo’s Cause of Death Revealed After 6 Months

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Gangsta Boo’s Death Ruled An Accidental Overdose

The music industry has lost another talented artist as Memphis rapper Gangsta Boo passed away on January 1 at the age of 43. The beloved femcee, whose real name was Lola Chantrelle Mitchell, was found unresponsive at a home in the Whitehaven neighborhood of Memphis. The news of her death shocked fans and fellow musicians who mourned the loss of an iconic performer.

An autopsy has now ruled that Gangsta Boo’s death was due to the overconsumption of fentanyl, cocaine, and alcohol. The tragic news was reported by NBC Action News 5, leaving many fans devastated and heartbroken. The rapper’s cause of death was shared on June 14, revealing that she accidentally overdosed on these substances.

Gangsta Boo started her rap career at the young age of 14, and a year later, she joined Three 6 Mafia, where she contributed to the group’s widespread success. The trio’s hit songs, including “Who Run It?” “Playa Hataz,” and “I’m So High,” became iconic tracks that still resonate with music fans today.

Before her untimely death, Gangsta Boo was gearing up to release a musical project called The Boo Print. Her fans eagerly awaited this new release, but sadly, it was never meant to be. The rapper’s passing has left a void in the music world, and her contribution to the genre will be missed.

In a December 2022 Billboard interview, Gangsta Boo spoke about how she had finally given herself the recognition she deserved for her influence on Southern female rappers and the rap genre as a whole. She said, “I would honestly say that I have to admit, respectfully and humbly, that I am the blueprint. I hear my cadence in a lot of men and female rappers… my sound is a Memphis sound. It’s a Gangsta Boo sound, it’s a Three 6 Mafia sound. So, I am the blueprint and I wear that badge proudly as f*ck.”

The rapper’s contribution to the music industry was undeniable, and her fans will always cherish her music. The “Queen of Memphis” was laid to rest in her city on January 14, leaving behind a legacy that will continue to inspire generations to come.

In tribute to her memory, a new clothing line honoring Gangsta Boo has been launched, and proceeds from the sales will go to her mother and Memphis roots. The line features t-shirts, hoodies, and hats with the rapper’s image and lyrics, allowing fans to celebrate her life and keep her memory alive.

In conclusion, Gangsta Boo’s death is a harsh reminder of the dangers of addiction and substance abuse. It is essential to seek help and support when struggling with these issues, as the consequences can be devastating. The music world has lost a talented artist, but her legacy will continue to inspire and influence generations to come. Rest in peace, Gangsta Boo.

Gangsta Boo’s death Gangsta Boo’s cause of death Gangsta Boo’s autopsy report Gangsta Boo’s health issues Gangsta Boo’s legacy

News Source : Natasha Decker

Source Link :Gangsta Boo’s Cause Of Death Revealed 6 Months After Death/