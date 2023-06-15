Dead – Death – Obituary News : Gangsta Boo’s Cause of Death Revealed

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Gangsta Boo’s Cause of Death Revealed as Accidental Overdose

Memphis news reports have revealed that former Three 6 Mafia rapper Gangsta Boo died from an accidental overdose. The rapper, whose real name was Lola Mitchell, was found dead at the age of 43 on New Year’s Day at her home in Memphis. According to an autopsy report seen by NBC’s Action News 5 and Fox 13, Boo overdosed on fentanyl, cocaine, and alcohol.

Early Career

Gangsta Boo was born in the Whitehaven section of Memphis on August 7, 1979. She joined local hip-hop collective Three 6 Mafia at the age of 15 in 1994. That same year, she recorded “Cheefa Da Reefa,” her first solo song with the group. The pioneering Southern female rapper later unveiled her most popular hit “Where Dem Dollas At?” from her 1998 debut album Enquiring Minds.

Tributes

After the news of her death on January 1, DJ Paul and Juicy J both shared tributes to their former bandmate on Instagram. DJ Paul shared a captionless photo of the late rapper, while Juicy J posted a snapshot of the pair accompanied by a broken-heart emoji. Drake, Missy Elliott, and other hip-hop luminaries also shared their condolences.

Gangsta Boo’s recent collaborator, fellow Memphis MC GloRilla, felt compelled to share the messages the veteran rapper sent her when she was coming up. “I normally don’t post screenshots but the fact that she reached out to me before anybody else had a clue who I was … she always supported me & the girls way back before we blew up,” Glo wrote via Instagram on January 3. “A REAL LEGEND there will never be another Gangsta Boo.”

Final Thoughts

Gangsta Boo’s death is a tragic reminder of the dangers of drug overdose. Fentanyl is an especially potent drug that has caused many deaths in recent years. It’s important for individuals struggling with addiction to seek help and for loved ones to support them in their journey towards recovery. Gangsta Boo’s legacy as a pioneering female rapper in the Southern hip-hop scene will live on, but her death is a stark reminder of the toll that addiction can take on a person’s life.

Gangsta Boo death Cause of death Gangsta Boo Gangsta Boo health issues Gangsta Boo rap career Gangsta Boo music legacy

News Source : Katie Atkinson

Source Link :Gangsta Boo Cause of Death Revealed – Billboard/