Dead – Death – Obituary News : Gangsta Boo’s Death Confirmed as Drug Overdose

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The death of Gangsta Boo, a pioneering rapper from the south, has shocked the music industry and prompted many questions. The official autopsy report released on June 16, 2023, revealed that Gangsta Boo died on New Year’s Day after consuming a toxic blend of cocaine, fentanyl, and alcohol. Gangsta Boo rose to fame as part of the Memphis-based Three 6 Mafia rap collective and was celebrated for blazing trails for other women emcees who came after her.

According to reports, Gangsta Boo was found dead at a home in Memphis just hours after celebrating the end of 2022 with her family at a concert. She had been showing no signs of distress in the hours before her death. The Memphis Police Department stated that there were no obvious signs of foul play. TMZ previously reported that Gangsta Boo may have died from a drug overdose by way of fentanyl.

Fentanyl-laced cocaine deaths are on the rise in America. Drug dealers are now selling cocaine that is laced with fentanyl, one of the most deadly drugs on the streets, and it’s killing people. The highly addictive synthetic opioid is prescribed by doctors to rid breakthrough pain from medical procedures or cancer patients. Overdosing on the drug can cause respiratory failure, a coma, permanent brain damage, and/or death. Its potency is estimated to be 80 to 100 times stronger than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin. Because the opioid is so strong, a small amount could cause an overdose.

Fentanyl is also highly addictive and cheap to produce, which makes it an enticing option for drug dealers looking to stretch their product. It is frequently sold on the black market as powder, small candies, eye droppers, nasal sprays, or in pill form made to mimic other prescription opioids. It’s also commonly mixed with heroin, methamphetamine, and MDMA.

Gangsta Boo’s death serves as a reminder of the dangers of drug addiction and the prevalence of fentanyl-laced drugs on the streets. Despite her untimely death, Gangsta Boo was still very much enjoying her career. She filmed a music video just last week and appeared on the popular and controversial Drink Champs podcast, where she talked about her legacy in Memphis hip-hop and the women rappers she inspired.

NewsOne sends heartfelt condolences to Gangsta Boo’s family and friends for their loss. The music industry has lost a trailblazer and a true talent. Her legacy will continue to inspire future generations of women in hip-hop. It is important that we continue to raise awareness about the dangers of drug addiction and the prevalence of fentanyl-laced drugs on the streets. We must work to prevent further tragedies and ensure that Gangsta Boo’s death was not in vain.

Gangsta Boo drug overdose Autopsy report Gangsta Boo Cause of Gangsta Boo’s death Drug abuse and Gangsta Boo Understanding Gangsta Boo’s overdose

News Source : Editor at NewsOne

Source Link :How Did Gangsta Boo Die? Autopsy Report Confirms Drug OD/