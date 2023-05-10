Dead – Death – Obituary News : Gardo Versoza admits hurt over death hoax.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Gardo Versoza Speaks Up on Spread of Death Hoax

Filipino actor Gardo Versoza recently spoke up about the spread of a death hoax concerning him. He revealed that the hoax is not only hurting him but also his family. He likened it to being killed even though he is still alive, and he cannot ignore it any longer.

Versoza admitted that the hoax is painful for him and his family, especially since it was spread while he is still alive. He revealed that he and his family are also worried about the effect it may have on their child.

The actor said that the hoax came at a time when he was recovering from a heart attack. He was grateful for the support of his wife, doctors, and the Lord, which helped him pull through the ordeal. However, the spread of the death hoax has added to his troubles.

Versoza also spoke about the dangers of spreading such hoaxes, saying that it could have serious consequences. He pointed out that the hoax came at a time when his life was in danger, and spreading such a rumor could have put him in more danger.

The actor also expressed concern about the effect the hoax could have on his child. He said that the child might be confused or scared when they read about it online, which could have a negative impact on their mental health.

Versoza urged people to be more responsible when sharing information online. He said that spreading hoaxes could have serious consequences and could hurt people. He also called on people to think about the impact their actions could have on others before sharing anything online.

In a post on his Instagram account, Versoza shared a photo of himself holding up a sign that read “I am alive.” He captioned the photo with a message urging people to stop spreading the death hoax and to focus on more positive things instead.

The actor’s message has been met with support from fans and fellow celebrities. Many have expressed their concern and support for Versoza and his family. They have also urged people to be more responsible when sharing information online.

The spread of hoaxes and fake news has become a major issue in recent years. It has led to confusion, fear, and even violence in some cases. It is important for people to be more responsible when sharing information online and to think about the impact their actions could have on others.

Gardo Versoza’s message serves as a reminder of the importance of being responsible and compassionate when using social media. Let us all learn from his example and strive to make the online world a better and safer place for everyone.

News Source : Kami.com.ph – Philippines news.

Source Link :Gardo Versoza, aminadong nasasaktan sa kumakalat na death hoax/