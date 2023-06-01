Dead – Death – Obituary News : Garland Owensby’s Fatal Accident: Cause of Death Revealed

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A Tragic End for a Respected Professor

On May 31, 2023, the community of Waxahachie, Texas was shocked by a deadly accident that took the life of Garland Owensby, a beloved professor at Southwestern Assemblies of God University (SAGU).

The Accident

According to eyewitnesses, the accident occurred around 3 pm on Highway 287, near the intersection of FM 813. Owensby was driving his car when a truck, driven by a 32-year-old man, crossed the centerline and collided with Owensby’s vehicle. The impact was so severe that Owensby died on the scene. The driver of the truck was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Aftermath

The news of Owensby’s death spread quickly, and the SAGU community was devastated. Owensby had been a professor at SAGU for over 20 years and was highly respected by his colleagues and students. He was known for his kindness, intelligence, and dedication to his students’ success.

Upon hearing the news, SAGU released a statement expressing their condolences and announcing that they would be providing grief counseling to students and staff members affected by Owensby’s passing. The university also planned to hold a memorial service to honor Owensby’s life and legacy.

The Legacy of Garland Owensby

Owensby’s impact on the SAGU community was significant. He had a passion for teaching and was dedicated to helping his students learn and grow both academically and spiritually. He was a mentor to many students and was known for his ability to connect with them on a personal level.

As a professor of biblical studies, Owensby was deeply committed to his faith and was a role model for his students. He was also involved in various community service projects and mission trips, demonstrating his desire to make a positive impact on the world around him.

Many of Owensby’s former students have expressed their sadness at his passing and their gratitude for the impact he had on their lives. One former student wrote, “Dr. Owensby was one of the most influential people in my life. He challenged me academically and spiritually and helped me become the person I am today.”

The Importance of Safe Driving

Owensby’s death serves as a tragic reminder of the importance of safe driving. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, over 36,000 people die in car accidents in the United States each year. Many of these accidents are caused by reckless or distracted driving.

It is crucial that drivers take responsibility for their actions on the road and prioritize safety. This includes avoiding distractions such as texting or using a phone while driving, obeying traffic laws, and being aware of other drivers and road conditions.

In Conclusion

The loss of Garland Owensby is a tragedy for the SAGU community and for all who knew him. His legacy as a dedicated professor, mentor, and servant of God will continue to inspire and impact those who knew him.

May his passing serve as a reminder of the importance of safe driving and the need to cherish and value the lives of those around us.

Garland Owensby obituary Cause of death of Garland Owensby Garland Owensby accident Wiki Garland Owensby death investigation Garland Owensby family statement

News Source : We Publish News

Source Link :Garland Owensby Accident: Obituary, Cause Of Death, Wiki/