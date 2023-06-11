Dead – Death – Obituary News : Gary “Loco” van de Wouw Passes Away – Condolences

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Gary Wouw Obituary, Death

We deliver the sad news that our friend, coworker, and brother Gary “Loco” van de Wouw has passed away. Gary’s tattooing career took him from Holland to Canada, then to the United States, before settling in with us at our small business in Stanwood, Washington. He was with us from the beginning and was instrumental in building Stanwood Tattoo Company into something we are all very proud of. To say we are saddened would be an understatement.

A True Family Member

The shop will never be the same without Gary, and we shall miss him more than words can say. Gary was more than just a coworker; he was like family to us. We spent time together outside of work, going to shows, going on vacation, and celebrating key life events. You didn’t just get a beautiful work of art when you got a tattoo from Gary; you also got a true music history lesson or maybe a story or two about Gary’s time with his band Brotherhood Foundation.

Perhaps he’d tell you about his most famous tattoo or his pet puppy, Geordie. He loved talking about music and was never afraid to express his thoughts! His favorite anecdotes to tell, though, were about his sons, Waylon and Hugo. He gladly told us about their most recent triumphs and trips. He was proud of the tattoos they had done on his arm once they were “old enough.” Gary was many things to all of us, but above all, he enjoyed being their father.

Honoring Gary’s Memory

If you’ve had Gary tattoo you and want to share any images, tales, experiences, or just well wishes, please come to the shop and sign our memory book, which we’ll give to his boys. We will be selling Gary Loco shirts and sweatshirts for them, or you may donate to a Waylon and Hugo fund in the shop. When arrangements for a forthcoming memorial are finalized, we’ll provide any information we have.

Please contact Lei at the shop if you have any appointments or deposits for Gary. We will do everything we can to assist you, either by connecting you with another of our artists or by refunding your payment. We know that so many of you felt the same way about Gary. We would want to thank you all in advance for your patience as we navigate our mutual grief together.

