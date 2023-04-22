Dead – Death – Obituary News : Gary Moore’s Passing: Obituary and Cause of Death

Gary Moore, the celebrated guitarist, has passed away. His death has been confirmed, but no official cause has been released. Moore was renowned for his blues-inspired playing style and his collaborations with musicians such as Phil Lynott of Thin Lizzy. His death has come as a shock to fans around the world, and his legacy as a skilled musician and songwriter will be deeply missed.

Title: Remembering Gary Dean Moore: A Life Well-Lived in Paragould, Arkansas

Introduction:

Gary Dean Moore, a beloved member of the Paragould, Arkansas community, passed away on April 13, 2023, at the age of 55. In this obituary, we honor his memory by detailing his life, family, accomplishments, and impact on those he loved and the community he called home.

Early Life and Family:

Gary Moore was born on July 21st, 1967 in the city of Flint, Michigan, to his parents William Moore and Brenda Hots Routh. He grew up with two brothers, Bradley and Bryan, and two sisters, Tiffany and Christina. He was also blessed with three granddaughters, Claire, Lily, and Gracie. His maternal grandparents Ellis and Verneal Hots, as well as his paternal grandfather Eugene Moore, passed away before him.

Life in Paragould:

Gary spent his entire life in Paragould, Arkansas, where he was a respected member of the community. He was known for his warm smile, kind heart, and willingness to lend a helping hand. He was a devoted husband to his wife, Laura, and a loving father to his son John, who passed away before him. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time with his family.

Accomplishments and Impact:

Gary’s impact on the community was significant. He was a dedicated employee of the local hardware store, where he worked for over 30 years. He was also an active member of his church and volunteered at many community events, including the annual Paragould Turtle Derby. Gary’s generosity and kindness touched the lives of many, and his passing was felt deeply by all who knew him.

Final Thoughts:

Gary Dean Moore was a beloved member of the Paragould community and a cherished friend to many. He was loved and will be missed by all who knew him. Rest in peace, Gary.