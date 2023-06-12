Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Gary’s Passing in Hebron”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Local Motorcycle Enthusiasts Organize Memorial Ride to Honor John Price

The communities of Gary, Cedar Lake, and Hebron were struck with grief on Friday when three separate traffic accidents claimed the lives of three individuals, including John Price, a well-respected resident and motorcycle enthusiast from Gary.

John Price Motorcycle Accident

The accident occurred late Friday night at 6050 W. Ridge Road in Gary, marking the third fatal traffic mishap within 24 hours. Price was rushed to the Community Hospital in Munster but was pronounced dead at 10:10 pm due to multiple injuries sustained in the crash.

Price was known for his love of two wheels, and his loss was felt deeply by his family and the community. Toxicology reports are pending as investigators continue to piece together the circumstances leading to the accident.

Gary, Hebron Death and Obituary

Marjorie Leonardo, an 84-year-old resident of Cedar Lake, died in a morning accident on U.S. 41 due to blunt force injuries. Nadia Flewellen, a 22-year-old from Hebron, also died due to multiple injuries sustained in a crash. Both deaths were classified as accidents, and toxicology reports are pending.

The loss of three individuals in one day is a sobering reminder of the importance of road safety. The communities of Gary, Cedar Lake, and Hebron have come together to support each other and honor the memories of their loved ones.

Memorial Ride in Honor of John Price

Local motorcycle enthusiasts have organized a memorial ride to honor the memory of John Price. The ride will take place on Saturday, starting at 10 am at the Harley-Davidson dealership in Merrillville.

The ride will follow a route that Price often took and will end at the location of the accident. Participants are encouraged to wear black armbands in memory of Price and to donate to a charity of their choice in his honor.

The memorial ride is a way for the community to come together and remember Price’s love of motorcycles and the open road. It is also a reminder of the importance of road safety and the need to be cautious while on the road.

Conclusion

The loss of John Price, Marjorie Leonardo, and Nadia Flewellen is a tragedy felt deeply by their families and communities. The memorial ride in honor of John Price is a way for the community to come together and remember his love of motorcycles and the open road.

It is also a reminder of the importance of road safety and the need to be cautious while on the road. As we mourn the loss of these individuals, we must also strive to prevent future tragedies by practicing safe driving habits and being mindful of others on the road.

