Dead – Death – Obituary News : Gasparilla Distance Classic veteran Rob Mason passes at 77

Remembering Rob Mason: A Running Legend at the Gasparilla Distance Classic

For more than three decades, Rob Mason was a constant presence at the Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic. One of only five individuals to compete in every Gasparilla since its inception in 1978, he was known for his garish running attire and a smile that was as sure as the sunrise over Davis Islands. His smile was a boost of energy for longtime executive director Susan Harmeling and others before, during, and after the frenetic race weekends.

Sadly, Rob Mason died at the age of 77 on Thursday after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. His passing has left a void in the running community, but his legacy lives on.

Mason was not only an avid runner but also a longtime running correspondent for The Ledger in Lakeland. He competed in marathons in no fewer than eight different countries and logged 79,679 miles as a runner between 1977 and 2023. His ability to write a story about a road race immediately after competing in it enthralled his readers, and his first-person pieces often immersed them in the event.

Former longtime Tampa Tribune running reporter Bill Ward said that what impressed him the most about Mason was his strong connection to the running community in the Lakeland area. Many runners knew him and connected with him on a personal level.

Mason was a retired support-facility superintendent at Walt Disney World. He stood out among thousands of Gasparilla runners who converged on downtown Tampa’s southern fringe for the annual race along Bayshore Boulevard. His attire for a recent Gasparilla included a striped shirt featuring a skull and the phrase “Run or Die.” Accessories included arm socks that resembled tattoos and “Pirates of the Caribbean” socks he got at Disney.

Harmeling reminisced about the three things she could count on every year. The first was seeing Rob and Linda’s smiling faces at the Gasparilla kickoff luncheon at the Columbia Restaurant in Ybor City. The second was Mason’s presence in the timing tent on race day to get the times of all the Lakeland runners so that he could write about them in The Ledger. And the third was his smile at the partners’ post-race celebration.

Mason was a runner who loved Gasparilla, and it was evident that Gasparilla loved him back. His passing is a loss to the running community, but his spirit and legacy will continue to inspire generations of runners to come.

News Source : Joey Knight

Source Link :Rob Mason, who raced in every Gasparilla Distance Classic, dies at 77/