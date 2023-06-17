Dead – Death – Obituary News : Gaynor Thomas Funeral and Visitation: Remembering a Life

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Gaynor Thomas Obituary: Remembering a Beautiful Life

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved mother, Gaynor Thomas, on June 12 due to a brain hemorrhage. She was 63 years old.

A Life to Remember

Gaynor Thomas was a woman who lived her life to the fullest. Her infectious smile, kind heart, and loving nature touched the lives of everyone she met. She was a devoted mother to her children, Sue Ladd, Gomer, Justin, and Teifion Thomas, and a beloved grandmother.

Gaynor was a woman who loved the outdoors and spent much of her time camping and attending steam rallies. Her love for adventure and nature will always be remembered by those who knew her.

A Celebration of Life

On Wednesday, July 5, at three o’clock in the afternoon, Gaynor’s funeral will be held at the Llanelli Crematorium. To honor her life, everyone is encouraged to wear some type of purple apparel if they so choose.

Her body will be cremated after the service, and there will be an opportunity to purchase refreshments in Saron Hall. In lieu of flowers, gifts of any kind to Sue Ladd and her friends would be very much appreciated at this time.

We invite you to join us in celebrating Gaynor’s beautiful life and the memories she left behind.

A Heartfelt Tribute

Gaynor’s passing came as a complete surprise to all of us, and we are still struggling to come to terms with it. The memories of spending weekends camping and attending steam rallies with Gaynor will always be cherished.

She was a woman who lived life to the fullest and touched the hearts of everyone she met. Her legacy of kindness, love, and adventure will continue to inspire us.

We will never forget you, Gaynor. Rest in peace.

