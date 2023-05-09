Dead – Death – Obituary News : Gaza Airstrike: 12 Killed, Buildings Ablaze

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Israeli Airstrikes Kill Islamic Jihad Leaders and Children in Gaza

At least 12 people, including three Islamic Jihad chiefs and several children, were killed and another 20 were injured as a result of shelling launched by Israel against the Gaza Strip on Tuesday morning. The Israeli army announced that it carried out airstrikes with some 40 planes and drones against three commanders of the Al Qods Brigades, the armed wing of Palestinian Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip.

Islamic Jihad Confirms the Death of Three Leaders

Islamic Jihad confirmed the death of three leaders of the Al Qods Brigades, identified as Jihad Ghannam, secretary of the group’s military council; Jalil Al Bahtini, commander in the northern Gaza Strip, and Tareq Ezzedine, “a head of the military action” of the movement in the occupied West Bank. Ghannan was designated by the Israeli army as “one of the highest members of the organization”, who “was in charge of coordinating the transfer of arms and money between the terrorist organization Hamas” and Islamic Jihad. Meanwhile, Bahtini was “responsible for rocket fire at Israel last month,” while Ezzedine was recently “planning and directing multiple attacks against Israeli” civilians in the West Bank, a territory occupied by Israel since the Six-Day War from 1967.

Israeli Army Claims Response to Missile Launches

A military spokesman reported that the operation dubbed “Shield and Arrow” is the response to the launch of more than a hundred missiles last week by Palestinian militias from Gaza towards Israel in revenge for the death after 86 days on hunger strike of the Palestinian prisoner Jader Adnan, a leading YIP member in the occupied West Bank.

Islamic Jihad and Hamas Vow Revenge

“We mourn the leaders and their wives and several of their children who died in a cowardly Zionist crime,” Islamic Jihad said in a statement, vowing that “the blood of the martyrs will increase the strength” of the movement. The Islamist Hamas movement, which rules de facto in the strip, also mourned the death of these “distinguished resistance leaders who were brothers in blood and arms in the Islamic Jihad Movement, who were assassinated by treacherous Zionist forces. The attacks come less than a week after the announcement of an Egyptian-brokered truce following a new escalation of violence between the Israeli army and Islamic Jihad. The militant group said on Tuesday that Israel had failed “all the initiatives of the mediators” and vowed to “revenge the leaders” killed in the latest attacks.

Deaths in Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Tuesday’s deaths bring to 120 the number of Palestinians killed this year in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. In this 2023, 19 Israelis, a Ukrainian and an Italian also lost their lives, according to a count by the AFP news agency based on official sources from both parties to the conflict.

