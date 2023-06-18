Dead – Death – Obituary News : Gene Humphrey Passes Away, Humphrey Racing Mourns Loss

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Gene Humphrey Obituary: Remembering a Skilled Mechanic and Devout Christian

The world lost a kind and skilled individual on [insert date] when Gene Humphrey passed away after battling cancer. Despite his reserved demeanor, Gene had a heart of gold and lived a simple life filled with crossword puzzles, Jeopardy!, and swap meets in search of engine parts to sell.

A Skilled Mechanic

Gene’s skill with machines was extraordinary. He received his Bachelor of Science from NSU in 1977 and then spent his entire career teaching at public high schools before retiring in 2013. He taught shop at both Saline and Castor.

As a high school senior in 1973, Gene constructed the powertrain for a racecar that would go on to win a national championship. In addition to his expertise in motor construction, he also won three championships at Boothill Speedway while behind the wheel of a race car he had built.

Despite never having his own, Gene made sure his nieces, nephews, and step-grandkids had enough small bikes and 4-wheelers to ride as they grew up.

A Devout Christian

Gene was a devout Christian who took great joy in giving back to his church and the people who called it home. He was always willing to lend a hand to those in need and his generosity knew no bounds.

A Devastating Loss

Gene fought bravely against the unexpected side effects of his latest cancer treatment, but he passed away on [insert date] at 10:52 p.m. His family is devastated by the news, as they truly believed that Gene had turned the corner and was on the road to recovery after everything he had been through in the previous two weeks.

Those who knew Gene well understand the impact he had on their lives and the lives of others. His loss will be felt for years to come, but his memory will live on through the countless lives he touched.

A Final Tribute

We honor Gene Humphrey for his contributions to society as a skilled mechanic and devoted Christian. His life was a testament to the power of kindness and generosity, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers, especially his devoted wife Gail Dement Humphrey, during this difficult time.

