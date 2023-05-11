Dead – Death – Obituary News : ‘General Hospital’ Actor Dies at 70

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Jacklyn Zeman: A Beloved Actor and Iconic Soap Opera Star

Jacklyn Zeman, the Emmy-nominated actor who played Barbara Jean “Bobbie” Spencer on “General Hospital” for almost 50 years, has passed away at the age of 70. Frank Valentini, an executive producer of the ABC soap opera, announced her death on Wednesday night, leaving fans heartbroken.

A Bright Light and True Professional

Just like her character, the legendary Bobbie Spencer, Zeman was a bright light and true professional that brought so much positive energy with her to work. She will be greatly missed, but her positive spirit will always live on with our cast and crew. Valentini said in a statement.

Zeman was an Englewood, New Jersey native who grew up in Bergenfield. She started out as a ballet dancer before pursuing acting. During the ’70s, she played Lana McClain on “One Life to Live” before being cast as nurse Bobbie Spencer and making her “General Hospital” debut in 1978.

The role landed her four Daytime Emmy nominations, and she acted in more than 800 episodes of the soap. Zeman also recently played Sofia Madison on Peacock’s “The Bay” and received another Emmy nomination for the performance.

A Lasting Legacy

Zeman’s legacy will always be remembered for her Emmy-nominated portrayal of the bad girl turned heroine. She was a beloved member of the “General Hospital” and ABC family since she originated the iconic role of Bobbie Spencer over 45 years ago.

“Jackie will always be remembered for her kind heart and radiant spirit,” the “General Hospital” Twitter account tweeted. Zeman last appeared on the show as Bobbie in April, when she marked the 60th anniversary of the soap opera.

A Life Well-Lived

Zeman’s family told ABC News that she died after being diagnosed with cancer. She leaves behind a legacy of talent, dedication, and positivity that will inspire fans and fellow actors for generations to come.

Her role in “General Hospital” was more than just a job for Zeman. It was a part of her life, and her dedication to the character and the show was evident in every scene she appeared in. Fans will always remember her as the feisty and fierce Bobbie Spencer who never shied away from a challenge.

In Conclusion

Zeman’s passing is a loss to the entertainment industry and to those who knew and loved her. Her kindness and positive spirit will always be remembered, and her contribution to the world of soap operas will never be forgotten.

Rest in peace, Jacklyn Zeman, and thank you for the memories.

News Source : Amy Kuperinsky | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com

Source Link :Longtime ‘General Hospital’ actor dead at 70/