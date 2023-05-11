Dead – Death – Obituary News : “General Hospital” Actress Jacklyn Zeman Passes Away at 70

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Jacklyn Zeman: A Spirited and Talented Actress

Jacklyn Zeman, the actor who brought to life the iconic character of nurse Bobbie Spencer on ABC’s “General Hospital,” passed away at the age of 70 after battling cancer. Her family confirmed the news on Wednesday, and her fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry have been mourning her loss ever since.

The Legacy of Bobbie Spencer

Jacklyn Zeman’s portrayal of Bobbie Spencer was a significant part of her life and career. She joined the cast of “General Hospital” in 1977 as Barbara Jean, who was known as Bobbie, and quickly became a fan favorite. Bobbie was a feisty and spirited woman who had overcome a difficult past to become a nurse at General Hospital. Zeman’s portrayal of the character was a perfect blend of sweetness and sassiness, and she brought a sense of authenticity to the role.

One of Bobbie’s most memorable storylines was when her daughter, B.J., was involved in a school bus accident that left her brain dead. Bobbie and her then-husband Tony made the difficult decision to donate their daughter’s heart to her cousin, Maxie. This storyline was not only emotional but also highlighted the importance of organ donation.

A Bright Light and A True Professional

Frank Valentini, the executive producer of “General Hospital,” announced Zeman’s passing on Twitter and paid tribute to her. He described her as a bright light and a true professional who brought positive energy to her work. ABC Entertainment and “General Hospital” also released a statement, saying that Zeman’s legacy would always be remembered, and she would be missed by her fans, loved ones, and colleagues.

Zeman’s colleagues in the entertainment industry have also been paying tribute to her on social media. Laura Wright, who played Bobbie’s daughter Carly Spencer, posted a heartfelt message on Instagram, saying that she was grateful to have shared so many years with such a beautiful woman.

A Life Lived to the Fullest

Zeman was born in Englewood, New Jersey, on March 6, 1953, and grew up in Bergenfield. She started her career as a model and made her acting debut in a 1976 episode of “One Life to Live.” She went on to appear in several TV shows and films before landing the role of Bobbie Spencer.

Zeman was known for her vivacious personality and zest for life. She was a regular on the Hollywood party circuit and was often seen at red-carpet events. She was married twice and had two children.

Zeman’s colleagues have been paying tribute to her talent and her spirit. Maurice Benard, who played Sonny Corinthos on “General Hospital,” described her as a “great actress” and a “great person” in a tweet. Kristina Wagner, who played Felicia Jones on the show, tweeted that Zeman was a “wonderful human being” and that she would be missed.

A Fond Farewell

Jacklyn Zeman will be missed by her fans, her colleagues, and her loved ones. Her portrayal of Bobbie Spencer will always be remembered as one of the most iconic characters on daytime television. Zeman’s legacy is a testament to her talent, her spirit, and her zest for life. As her fans say goodbye to her, they will always remember her as a bright light that shone in the world of entertainment.

News Source : Associated Press,Alicia Rancilio

Source Link :Jacklyn Zeman, longtime ‘General Hospital’ cast member, dies at 70/